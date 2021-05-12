Sunil Grover starrer Sunflower to release on Zee5 on 11th June 2021

By Murtuza Iqbal

Sunil Grover is one of the best comedians in the industry and when he is going to star in a quirky series we surely have high expectations from it. The actor will be seen n Zee5’s original series titled Sunflower.

Recently, the release date of the series was announced. Sunil took to Instagram to share a poster and announce the release date.

He posted, “Drama aur Dhamaka💥 Ab shuru hoga Sonu ki life mai asli hungama! Unveil the mysteries of #Sunflower, premiering 11th June on @zee5premium. #TheUnCooperativeSociety.”

While talking about Sunflower, Grover in a statement said, “The poster builds a lot of intrigue around the plot as well as my character. I play Sonu in the show and if you had to describe his quirks creatively, this poster would be the perfect answer! Wait till you get introduced to all the other characters as well. The entire team is excited that Sunflower is premiering on 11th June on ZEE5 and can’t wait for everyone to binge-watch and of course, stay home and laugh.”

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., Sunflower is written by Vikas Bahl and co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and Vikas Bahl. The series also stars Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukul Chadda, Radha Bhatt, Ashish Kaushal, Shonali Nagrani and Saloni Khanna.

The story of Sunflower revolves around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai with quirky characters.