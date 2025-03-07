Skip to content
Sunil Chhetri comes out of retirement at 40 to rejoin India squad

Chhetri

Chhetri, who is the fourth-highest men's international goalscorer, played his last match for India in June 2024 during a World Cup qualifier. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeMar 07, 2025
INDIAN footballer Sunil Chhetri has decided to return to the national team at 40, reversing his retirement announced last year.

The former captain, who is the fourth-highest men's international goalscorer, played his last match for India in June 2024 during a World Cup qualifier.

At the time, he said his decision to retire was based on "instinct" and played his farewell match in front of nearly 59,000 fans in Kolkata.

On Thursday, India head coach Manolo Marquez confirmed Chhetri’s return for the March international window.

India is out of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and is now focusing on securing a spot in the 2027 Asian Cup.

"The qualification for the Asian Cup is very crucial for us. Given the importance of the tournament and the matches ahead, I discussed with Sunil Chhetri about making a comeback to strengthen the national team," Marquez said in a statement from the All India Football Federation.

"He agreed, and so we have included him in the squad."

India will play a friendly against the Maldives on 19 March before an Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on 25 March.

Football in India has struggled to gain widespread popularity compared to cricket, which dominates the sporting landscape.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter once described India as a "sleeping giant" of football.

Chhetri, a well-known name in Indian football, made his international debut against Pakistan in 2005, scoring India’s only goal in that match.

He had brief stints in Portugal and the United States but spent most of his career in India.

In 2009, he was offered a contract by English club Queens Park Rangers but could not secure a work permit.

(With inputs from agencies)

asian cupasian cup qualifierindian footballindian footballersunil chhetrisunil chhetri comes out of retirementsunil chhetri retirement

