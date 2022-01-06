Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 06, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 482,876
Total Cases 35,109,286
Today's Fatalities 325
Today's Cases 90,928
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 482,876
Total Cases 35,109,286
Today's Fatalities 325
Today's Cases 90,928

Entertainment

Sundance Film Festival 2022 to be held virtually amid rising Covid-19 cases

(Image source: Sundance Film Festival/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Sundance Film Festival has announced that it is moving forward with a virtual edition instead of the previously planned hybrid format due to the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.        

In a joint statement posted on the festival’s website, Joana Vicente, CEO, Sundance Institute, and Tabitha Jackson, Festival Director, said there was no option but to go digital given the rise in the cases.

“We have been looking forward to our first fully hybrid Sundance Film Festival and our teams have spent a year planning a festival like no other. But despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel, and other infrastructures across the country. And so, today we’re announcing: the festival’s in-person Utah elements will be moving online this year,” the statement read.

The organisers, however, assured that audiences will still “experience the magic and energy” of the gala with bold new films and discover new storytellers as well as connect with artists in the virtual format.

“While it is a deep loss to not have the in-person experience in Utah, we do not believe it is safe nor feasible to gather thousands of artists, audiences, employees, volunteers, and partners from around the world, for an eleven-day festival while overwhelmed communities are already struggling to provide essential services,” the statement further read.

The team said going virtual was “a difficult decision to make” but expressed hope that the 11-day-long festival, beginning January 20, will take place as per schedule.

The festival is presented by Sundance Organisation, a non-profit that discovers and supports independent artists, and introduces audiences to their work.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao to star in a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla
Entertainment
Netflix announces biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami starring Anushka Sharma
Entertainment
Original script of Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s Ghare Baire to be released soon
Entertainment
83 to stream digitally only after eight weeks of theatrical run, says producer
TOP LISTS
Five promising young stars we cannot wait to watch more on screen in 2022
Entertainment
Netflix to premiere Kapil Sharma’s comedy special on January 28
Entertainment
Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam put on hold amid spike in Covid cases in India
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor on teaming up with father Boney Kapoor on Milli
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor to commence filming Animal from March
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj postponed due to sharp rise in coronavirus
Entertainment
Shefali Shah on playing Dr. Gauri Nath in Disney+ Hotstar’s Human
Entertainment
Sikandar Kher to star in Siddharth & Garima’s directorial debut
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
India batting unit need some sharpening, says coach Dravid
Khawaja toasts ‘special’ ton on Test return
Sri Lanka enters strategic oil deal with India
Elgar takes the blows to inspire South African win over…
Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights
Johnson slams anti-vaxxers’ ‘mumbo jumbo’
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE