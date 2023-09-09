Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Sunak welcomed to India with ‘Jai Siyaram’ salutation

The prime minister has often emphasised his Hindu roots and said he is proud of it

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak upon his arrival at the Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. (Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PRIME minister Rishi Sunak was greeted with the salutation of “Jai Siyaram” by Indian minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey who received the visiting dignitary upon his arrival in New Delhi on Friday (8) to attend the G20 summit.

Choubey informed Sunak that he is an MP from Buxar which, he noted, is an ancient town of religious significance and is believed to be the place where Lord Ram and his brother Lakshman had studied under the tutelage of Vishwamitra, the minister’s office said in a statement.

Sunak, who is of Indian origin, has often emphasised his Hindu roots and said he is proud of it.

“Sunak keenly heard the spiritual and cultural story of India,” the statement said, adding that the minister welcomed him and his wife Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, as India’s son-in-law and daughter as well.

“India is a land of your ancestors. Everybody is enthusiastic at your arrival,” Choubey told them.

The minister gifted Sunak a rudraksh, Bhagavad Gita and Hanuman Chalisa, the statement added.

Sunak later praised Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for his role in organising the summit.

The warmth of their friendship was also reflected when Modi greeted Sunak at the Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit on Saturday (9).

The Times of India reported that Sunak condemned pro-Khalistan extremism incidents in the UK and affirmed his government’s cooperation with India in tackling it.

New Delhi has previously expressed concerns over pro-Khalistani activities in the UK, including an attack on the Indian high commission in London.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Modi says G20 leaders’ declaration adopted
INDIA
Modi uses ‘Bharat’ for G20 nameplate, not India
INDIA
G20 summit: African Union admitted as bloc’s permanent member
INDIA
Modi calls on G20 to fund climate solutions for developing nations
News
India rejects UN criticism of ‘human rights violations’ in Manipur
INDIA
Perception of India has changed: Modi
INDIA
Biden-Modi meeting on September 8
INDIA
India successfully launches first solar mission
News
China building military facilities along India border to face ‘eventuality of hostilities’
News
Countdown begins for India’s maiden solar expedition
INDIA
Chandrayaan-3: Indian rover confirms sulphur on Moon’s south pole
News
Women’s power under spotlight after India’s Moon landing
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW