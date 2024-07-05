Sunak says Labour has won, congratulates Starmer

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacts after winning his seat at Richmond and Northallerton during the UK election in Northallerton, Britain, July 5, 2024. (REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/Pool)

By: Shajil Kumar

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the national election on Friday, saying the opposition Labour Party had won.

“The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory,” Sunak said after winning his parliamentary seat in northern England.

“Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future.

“There is much to learn and reflect on and I take responsibility for the loss to the many good hardworking Conservative candidates … I am sorry.” (Reuters)