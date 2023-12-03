Website Logo
  • Sunday, December 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Discussed migration plan with Rwanda’s Kagame, says Sunak

The prime minister said he was “confident” about his government’s proposals but the two leaders wanted to get the details of the scheme right

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had a discussed with Kagame on the sidelines of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 1, 2023. REUTERS/Thaier Al Sudani

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Rishi Sunak said on Friday (1) that he had conversations with President Paul Kagame concerning plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as he finalises his response to the block on the policy in the London Supreme Court.

Sunak’s government has said it is working on a new treaty with Rwanda, as well as new domestic legislation, after the UK’s top judges ruled the policy unlawful last month.

Asked by reporters what he discussed with Kagame on the sidelines of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, Sunak said he was “confident” about his government’s proposals but the two leaders wanted to get the details of the scheme right.

“We’re finalising the arrangements we have with them. It was good to check in with him on that, and reiterate… our commitment to making the partnership work,” Sunak said at a press conference.

“Paul and I have forged a very strong relationship over this issue. He’s keen to work very constructively with us.”

Sunak said he would present the new proposals to parliament and the public “soon” without giving a specific timeframe.

The Super Court on November 15 rejected the British government’s appeal against an earlier ruling that migrants could not be sent to Rwanda because it could not be considered a safe third country.

The ruling represented a significant blow to Sunak who is expected to call an election next year.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

ASIA
Modi’s party leads in India’s 3 heartland state elections
UK
Patel and Braverman face accusations of denying trafficking victims’ rights
News
Police discover body of missing Indian student in Thames
News
Racism row: Dutch author denies naming UK royals
News
Hancock tells Covid inquiry earlier lockdown could have saved 30,000 lives
News
Sri Lanka gets back six stolen artefacts from Netherlands
News
Sunak attributes high immigration levels to Johnson’s tenure
News
India concerned over US linking intelligence official in plot to kill Sikh separatist
News
Indian student in US viciously beaten, forced to work for months
News
Sunak’s £1.6 billion pledge aims to regain climate narrative
News
Sunak pressed hard for easing covid rules, inquiry hears
News
Arthanayake raises concerns about lack of diversity in BBC leadership
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW