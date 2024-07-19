Suhani Shah: It’s a kind of magic

The popular entertainer discusses her magical journey, mentalism, UK shows and importance of learning from others.

Suhani Shah

By: Asjad Nazir

SEEING a magician perform seemingly impossible feats on television as a mesmerised six-year-old inspired Suhani Shah to pursue the same profession.

Her parents supporting that dream, if she agreed to give it her full commitment and do it on a larger scale, inspired the fearless youngster to deliver grand stage shows from the age of seven.

That natural flair for performing the impossible along with learning discipline from her father put Shah on a path towards becoming India’s most popular mentalist.

Combining magic with comedy, mind-reading and a winning personality has given her worldwide fame and a fanbase that includes over two million Instagram followers.

She returns to dazzle UK audiences in August at the iconic Soho Theatre in London and the Edinburgh Fringe festival.

Eastern Eye caught up with the popular entertainer to discuss her magical journey, mentalism, UK shows and importance of learning from others.

You have been performing magic from a young age. But what led you towards mind reading and mentalism?

I began my career as an illusionist, performing grand, larger-than-life shows. We had two trucks full of equipment, a team of 30 assistants, and glittery costumes, travelling from city to city.

These spectacular performances often led audience members from all walks of life to approach me afterwards, asking me to solve their personal problems using what they believed were my magical powers.

I would explain to them that what I do is an art form, not reality. While many understood, some remained convinced that I could help them.

What happened next?

I realised that belief in my ability was deeply rooted in their own mindset and belief systems. These conversations gradually turned into counselling sessions. When I was 14, my father encouraged me to document my thoughts and ideas. By the time I was 15, I had written my first book, Unleash Your Hidden Powers. The book, based on my experiences with the mind, psychology, and human behaviour, became a bestseller. This success led me to give talks and conduct training programs on these subjects.

How did it end up in your shows?

I realised I wanted to merge my knowledge of magic with my understanding of psychology and human behaviour. This desire led me to create a new kind of show that combined traditional magic with mentalism and mind reading. This journey from illusionist to mentalist allowed me to blend the art of magic with the science of the mind, creating a unique and engaging experience for my audience.

How do you reflect on your journey?

I feel it has been incredible. Every aspect of my life experiences has shaped who I am today. From getting stage time at the age of seven to performing for sold-out auditoriums and even facing the challenge of playing to a sparse audience in a large venue, each moment has contributed to my growth as an artist. I’ve had the privilege of meeting some remarkable people along the way, forming lifelong friendships I cherish deeply.

What has the journey taught you?

The life of an artist is a unique blend of highs and lows, and I am grateful to have lived it from such a young age. This journey has taught me resilience, the importance of absorbing every experience, and the value of moving forward with each step. I couldn’t be more thankful for the path I’ve walked and opportunities I’ve had.

What has been the most memorable moment so far?

For me, the most memorable moments are not defined by a single event but by the collective impact of countless evenings where I’ve had the privilege to make someone’s day a little more magical. My greatest reward is knowing that I’ve contributed to the memories of so many, and that is what keeps my love for the stage alive. Each time I step into the spotlight, my heart is set on making each performance unforgettable for those watching.

Does your popularity put pressure on you?

Not really. Since I’ve been in the public eye from the age of seven, performing shows, meeting new people, and giving interviews, this feels normal. It’s just part of who I am and what I do. I do understand the responsibility that comes with it and appreciate being recognised and valued for my opinions. Rather than pressure, I feel grateful and comfortable in this role. I feel like I now have a bigger family – people know me as someone of their own, and I am grateful for their love.

How do you feel being on stage?

In one word, alive. Being on stage feels like home to me. It’s where I’m most comfortable because it’s what I’ve done the most since a young age. When I step onto the stage, my goal is to have fun and do what I love most. I know that people have invested their time, energy, and money to watch my performance, and that means the world to me. My aim is to have as much fun as possible because I believe that my enjoyment translates into their enjoyment.

What inspires the various concepts and conjury of your show?

The inspiration can come from virtually anything. In my day-to-day life, I find magic everywhere. Inspiration is all around us. It might come from something as simple as trying to change clothes quickly for another event or observing someone forget the name of a person they just met. It could be watching a flower fall from a plant or seeing people stuck in traffic, trying to reach their destination faster. Seeing everyday problems often sparks my imagination because I start to think about how a magician would solve them.

Is there any one trick that is a personal favourite for you?

Making people forget their reality, giving them a moment of wonder, and making them believe that nothing is impossible. There’s no greater magic for me than witnessing that spark of amazement in their eyes and knowing that, even for a moment, I’ve expanded their sense of what’s possible.

Do you have a secret to delivering a great stage show?

To me, the secret of a great stage show lies in breaking down the barrier between the stage and audience. When the entire space feels unified, and what happens on stage resonates deeply with the audience, magic happens. The true essence of a great show is when an artist’s message reaches the audience’s hearts without any filters, and both feel the same emotions.

How important it is to create that chemistry with the audience?

I believe it is extremely important to create a strong chemistry with the audience. You need the audience on your side, feeling connected to you throughout the performance. You want them to share in your emotions, cheering when you succeed and empathising when you express sorrow. This connection allows them to see you not just as an artist, but as a fellow human being.

How did you feel performing in London and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year? They were incredible experiences. I’ve been performing in London for the past two years, and each time I go, I receive so much love and support from the people there. I’m deeply grateful for their warmth and enthusiasm for the art of magic and mentalism. London audiences are open and eager to attend shows, which is truly wonderful. The Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year was my first time, and it exceeded all my expectations – the overwhelming love and support were magical.

How much are you looking forward to the Edinburgh Fringe this year?

I’m incredibly excited about returning to the Fringe with my show, Spellbound 2.0, for a two-week run. Having gained a deeper understanding of the festival from last year, I’m thrilled to be performing in a bigger room this time. What can we expect from the show? Spellbound 2.0 features a host of new acts, promising even more magic, amazement, and audience interaction. This show has an incredible storyline that weaves magic and mentalism together, making the audience an integral part of the experience. The performance is designed to make the audience feel like the show is tailored just for them.

Is it fair to say you need to be mentally strong to do the type of show you do? Absolutely. In fact, any stage performance requires a great deal of mental resilience. Regardless of what’s happening in your personal life, you have to set it aside and fully immerse yourself in the role of the artist on stage. This ability to compartmentalise and focus is crucial. That’s why I always emphasise the importance of loving what you do.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

I truly enjoy performing for large audiences. Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to collaborate with many talented individuals excelling in their respective fields. These collaborations have allowed me to introduce my art form to new and wider audiences. I love exploring the art, cinema, and politics of a new place or country and connecting with the people who represent those areas. Collaborating with them allows me to learn from their unique perspectives, but also helps to share the magic and make them believe in the impossible.

You have become a hero for many, but who is your hero?

Thank you for considering me a hero. It’s a role I hope to live up to. However, I’ve never believed in the idea of heroism centred around a single individual. With their strengths and flaws, there is something valuable to learn from everyone. I have many heroes who have taught me various lessons throughout my life. I feel it’s important to be receptive and take the good from each individual to enhance your own life. Keep moving forward, continually learning from those around you, and strive to be a better version of yourself daily.

What does the future hold for you?

I would say I am open to surprises.

Suhani Shah: Spellbound 2.0 at Soho Theatre in London from August 7-10, and at Underbelly, Bristo Square in Edinburgh from August 12-25. www.sohotheatre. com, www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk and Instagram: @ thesuhanishah