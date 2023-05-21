Suella Braverman under fire over speeding claims

Labour party said Braverman may have breached the ministerial code

Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives to attend a Coronation garden party for Conservative MPs hosted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street on May 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak on Sunday (21) faced questions over home secretary Suella Braverman after reports she asked civil servants to arrange for her penalty driving course for speeding to be done in private.

Sunak said he did not know the “full details” of the case but a spokeswoman for his Downing Street office later said he “of course” had confidence in his controversial minister.

The Sunday Times reported that Braverman asked Home Office officials to help set up a one-to-one driving awareness course after she was caught speeding last year. Her request was refused.

The opposition Labour party said Braverman may have breached the ministerial code, a resigning matter, for asking the civil service to help deal with a private matter.

Braverman, whose hardline rhetoric on immigration frequently stirs controversy, has yet to respond to the specific claims.

But her spokesman said: “Mrs Braverman accepts that she was speeding last summer and regrets doing so. She took the three points (on her licence) and paid the fine last year.”

(AFP)