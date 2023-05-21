Website Logo
  • Sunday, May 21, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Suella Braverman under fire over speeding claims

Labour party said Braverman may have breached the ministerial code

Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives to attend a Coronation garden party for Conservative MPs hosted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street on May 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak on Sunday (21) faced questions over home secretary Suella Braverman after reports she asked civil servants to arrange for her penalty driving course for speeding to be done in private.

Sunak said he did not know the “full details” of the case but a spokeswoman for his Downing Street office later said he “of course” had confidence in his controversial minister.

The Sunday Times reported that Braverman asked Home Office officials to help set up a one-to-one driving awareness course after she was caught speeding last year. Her request was refused.

The opposition Labour party said Braverman may have breached the ministerial code, a resigning matter, for asking the civil service to help deal with a private matter.

Braverman, whose hardline rhetoric on immigration frequently stirs controversy, has yet to respond to the specific claims.

But her spokesman said: “Mrs Braverman accepts that she was speeding last summer and regrets doing so. She took the three points (on her licence) and paid the fine last year.”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Tory donor Karan Chanana under investigation in India over fraud allegations
News
Modi, Sunak agree to deepen cooperation in trade, investment and technology
News
Biden to discuss Ukraine with Modi: White House
News
Mahek Bukhari’s mother denies former lover’s car was rammed off
News
Considering ‘range of options’ to reduce legal immigration: Sunak
INDIA
Modi to meet Zelenskiy on sidelines of G7 summit
HEADLINE STORY
Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston: ‘Diversity in the RAF is mission critical’
News
New Russia sanctions weigh heavy on India’s diamond hub
News
Rushdie says ‘struggle continues’ in first public appearance since attack
News
Committed to reducing legal immigration into UK: Sunak
News
Harry, Meghan were ‘pretty nervous’, says Indian-American cab driver
News
Pakistan’s anti-graft agency summons Imran Khan for questioning
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW