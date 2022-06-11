Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 11, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Study: Consuming moderate quantity of eggs can boost heart-friendly, healthy metabolites in blood

Eggs are a rich source of dietary cholesterol, but they also contain a variety of essential nutrients. 

Studies provide a potential explanation for how eating a moderate amount of eggs can help protect against heart disease (Photo by Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images)

By: Krishna bhanu

According to recent studies published in the ‘eLife’ journal, consuming a moderate quantity of eggs might be beneficial for increasing the number of metabolities in the blood, which are good for the heart.

Eggs are a rich source of dietary cholesterol, but they also contain a variety of essential nutrients. There is conflicting evidence as to whether egg consumption is beneficial or harmful to heart health. A 2018 study published in the journal Heart, which included approximately half a million adults in China, found that those who ate eggs daily (about one egg per day) had a substantially lower risk of heart disease and stroke than those who ate eggs less frequently.

Now, to better understand this relationship, the authors of this work have carried out a population-based study exploring how egg consumption affects markers of cardiovascular health in the blood.

“Few studies have looked at the role that plasma cholesterol metabolism plays in the association between egg consumption and the risk of cardiovascular diseases, so we wanted to help address this gap,” explained first author Lang Pan, MSc at the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Peking University, Beijing, China.

Pan and the team selected 4,778 participants from the China Kadoorie Biobank, of whom 3,401 had cardiovascular disease and 1,377 did not. They used a technique called targeted nuclear magnetic resonance to measure 225 metabolites in plasma samples taken from the participants’ blood.

Of these metabolites, they identified 24 that were associated with self-reported levels of egg consumption.

Their analyses showed that individuals who ate a moderate amount of eggs had higher levels of a protein in their blood called apolipoprotein A1- a building block of high-density lipoprotein (HDL), also known as ‘good lipoprotein’.

These individuals especially had more large HDL molecules in their blood, which help clear cholesterol from the blood vessels and thereby protect against blockages that can lead to heart attacks and stroke.

The researchers further identified 14 metabolites that are linked to heart disease. They found that participants who ate fewer eggs had lower levels of beneficial metabolites and higher levels of harmful ones in their blood, compared to those who ate eggs more regularly.

“Together, our results provide a potential explanation for how eating a moderate amount of eggs can help protect against heart disease,” said author Canqing Yu, Associate Professor at the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Peking University.

“More studies are needed to verify the causal roles that lipid metabolites play in the association between egg consumption and the risk of cardiovascular disease,” he added.

“This study may also have implications for Chinese national dietary guidelines,” added senior author Liming Li, Boya Distinguished Professor at the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Peking University.

“Current health guidelines in China suggest eating one egg a day, but data indicate that the average consumption is lower than this. Our work highlights the need for more strategies to encourage moderate egg consumption among the population, to help lower the overall risk of cardiovascular disease,” he concluded.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Nightmares exhibit earliest signs of Parkinson’s disease: Study
News
Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan: Report
News
‘Nearly half Sri Lankan kids need aid’: UNICEF appeals for USD 25 million
Sports
Babar Azam creates yet another batting record
News
Are Covid cases going up in the UK? This interactive map would tell you how…
News
Pakistan going through ‘very difficult’ phase, says FM Ismail a day after budget speech
News
‘If Prophet Muhammad was alive today…’: Author Taslima Nasreen amid fury over Nupur…
UK
Pandemic-time health and social care ‘heroes’ faced abuse, investigation finds
UK
GP surgeries to provide specialist mental health support
UK
Ukraine President Zelensky praises British ‘leadership’ in Ukraine war
News
‘Most significant’ shipwreck since Mary Rose found off UK coast
UK
Britain, U.N. official condemn Donbas death sentences against British soldiers
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Nightmares exhibit earliest signs of Parkinson’s disease: Study
Study: Consuming moderate quantity of eggs can boost heart-friendly, healthy…
Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan: Report
‘Nearly half Sri Lankan kids need aid’: UNICEF appeals for…
Babar Azam creates yet another batting record
Are Covid cases going up in the UK? This interactive…