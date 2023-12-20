Family of student killed in Nottingham city centre collision calls for justice

Oshada Jayasundera was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision on the A60 Huntingdon Street in Nottingham city centre

Oshada Jayasundera, a 31-year-old postgraduate student at Nottingham Trent University, died after being hit by a car – Image Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The family of Oshada Jayasundera, a 31-year-old postgraduate student at Nottingham Trent University, who died after being hit by a car, said their “hearts are heavy with grief” as they grapple with his loss.

Jayasundera was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision on the A60 Huntingdon Street in Nottingham city centre, which occurred shortly after 3 am on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, a report by the Nottinghamshire police said.

A 27-year-old man named Joshua Gregory has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while uninsured.

Jayasundera, who was enrolled in an MSc project management course, was described as an “engaged and committed” student by the university.

A statement from his family, who live in Sri Lanka, said:

“It is with profound sorrow that we share the devastating news of the tragic passing of our beloved family member, Oshada Jayasundera, in a fatal accident. Our hearts are heavy with grief as we come to terms with this unfortunate incident.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Nottinghamshire Police staff, Nottingham Trent University staff members, Coroner’s Office, The High Commission of Sri Lanka in the UK, the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry, Nottingham Shanthi Vihara and Meditation Centre as well as friends and colleagues. Their unwavering support and guidance has been a source of strength during these challenging times.

“We hope that no-one will have to endure such an unfortunate tragedy in the future. As we grieve deeply, we earnestly hope for justice to prevail in this matter in honour of Oshada’s memory.”

Gregory of Westfield Road in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, faces four charges, namely causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured, failure to stop after a road accident, and failure to provide a specimen for analysis.

He has been detained in custody and is scheduled for his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on January 12.

An independent office for police conduct (IOPC) spokesperson had previously said that an investigation into the pursuit had commenced following notification by the force, the BBC reported.

The spokesperson explained investigators were dispatched to the police post-incident process and scene to initiate the collection of information, including initial statements from the involved officers and other police witnesses.

“We are also gathering police dashcam and body-worn video footage,” they said.

“We understand that the Focus initially came to the attention of police at about 03:10 GMT but officers lost sight of it.”

A pursuit ensued after officers in another vehicle spotted the Focus, which subsequently collided with a male pedestrian shortly after 03:20.