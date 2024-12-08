Stricter sentences for domestic killers announced

By: EasternEye

THE GOVERNMENT has announced tougher sentencing guidelines for domestic murders, focusing on cases involving strangulation or killings linked to the end of relationships.

Judges will now be required to consider stricter penalties for such crimes under two new statutory aggravating factors introduced on 6 December 2024.

These changes implement recommendations from Clare Wade KC’s Domestic Homicide Sentencing Review and are part of the government’s broader efforts to tackle violence against women and girls.

The measures aim to address concerns about inconsistencies in the sentencing framework for murder, particularly in domestic settings.

The Law Commission has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of homicide law and sentencing, the first of its kind since 2006. This will include examining how diminished responsibility is considered and whether current guidelines reflect the severity of domestic murders.

Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood said the review will address disparities caused by previous piecemeal changes and ensure the sentencing framework aligns with modern understanding of domestic abuse.

Statistics show that around 85 people, predominantly women, are killed annually by current or former partners. Of the murder cases reviewed by Clare Wade KC, 30 per cent involved strangulation, and 40 per cent occurred at the end of a relationship, with all victims in these cases being women and the perpetrators men.

Additional measures introduced by the government to reduce violence against women include plans for domestic abuse specialists in emergency call centres, enhanced victim protections, and new legal tools to address stalking and spiking incidents.

The statutory aggravating factors will be implemented following consultation and are expected to take effect next year.