Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 31, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Street lights latest casualty of Sri Lankan economic crisis

People sit outside to cool themselves from heat during the power cut as many parts of the country currently face long power cuts, as currency shortage makes fuel scarce, in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 31, 2022. (REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SRI LANKA is turning off street lights to save electricity, a minister said on Thursday (31), as its worst economic crisis in decades brought more power cuts and halted trading on its main stock market.

The island of 22 million people is struggling with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day because the government does not have enough foreign exchange for fuel imports.

“We have already instructed officials to shut off street lights around the country to help conserve power,” power minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi told reporters.

The power cuts add to the pain of Sri Lankans already dealing with shortages of essentials and rocketing prices.

Retail inflation hit 18.7 per cent in March over the same period a year ago, the statistics department said. Food inflation reached 30.2 per cent in March, partly driven by a currency devaluation and last year’s ban on chemical fertilisers that was later reversed.

“This is the worst level of inflation Sri Lanka has experienced in over a decade,” said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital Research.

A diesel shipment under a $500 million (£381.08m) credit line from India was expected, Wanniarachchi said, though she warned that would not fix the issue.

“Once that arrives we will be able to reduce load-shedding hours but until we receive rains, probably sometime in May, power cuts will have to continue,” the minister said.

“There’s nothing else we can do.”

Water levels at reservoirs feeding hydroelectric projects had fallen to record lows, while demand had hit record highs during the hot, dry season, she said.

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) cut daily trading to two hours from the usual four-and-a-half because of the power cuts for the rest of this week at the request of brokers, the bourse said in a statement.

But shares slid after the market opened on Thursday (31) and the CSE halted trading for 30 minutes – the third time in two days – after an index tracking leading companies dropped by more than 5 per cent.

“Concerns on the macro side, together with news of shorter trading hours plus increased power cuts, is driving negative sentiment,” said Roshini Gamage, an analyst at brokerage firm Lanka Securities.

The crisis is a result of badly-timed tax cuts and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic coupled with historically weak government finances, leading to foreign exchange reserves dropping by 70 per cent in the last two years.

Sri Lanka was left with reserves of $2.31 billion (£1.76 bn) as of February, forcing the government to seek help from the International Monetary Fund and other countries, including India and China.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
No-trust motion: Pakistan parliament session adjourned
News
Software developer claims he hacked IndiGo website to find lost luggage
News
Ukraine seeks India’s mediation to end Russian aggression
UK
NHS to give flash glucose monitors to all type 1 diabetes patients
PAKISTAN
US denies role in Pakistan’s politics
UK
Painting of Tipu Sultan’s 18c. historic victory over British sold for £630,000 in London
INDIA
Truss presses India on Ukraine ahead of Lavrov visit
News
Bangladesh to hang four over atheist blogger’s murder
News
India court bails students held for celebrating Pakistan cricket win
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka faces 13-hour blackouts, hospitals stop surgery as crisis deepens
News
US deputy NSA Daleep Singh to visit India
News
Russian foreign minister’s India visit coincides with Liz Truss’ trip
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Bridgerton: Simone Ashley confirms season 3 return
No-trust motion: Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Software developer claims he hacked IndiGo website to find lost…
Ukraine seeks India’s mediation to end Russian aggression
Street lights latest casualty of Sri Lankan economic crisis
Times Now Navbharat, Zoom to stream on Freeview UK