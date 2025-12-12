'Street Fighter' trailer lights up the Game Awards with a packed cast moment that steals the entire show

Highlights:

New Street Fighter trailer drops at the Game Awards with full cast on stage

First look shows 1993 setting, loud colours and a playful tone

Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa and Cody Rhodes lead the line-up

Film dated for 16 October 2026 with Paramount and Capcom backing it

The Street Fighter trailer finally arrived at the Game Awards, giving the crowd a very loud look at the 2026 film. It came with the full cast walking out, except 50 Cent, who plays Balrog and was not seen, but the rest kept the stage busy. The clip shows the film leaning into its game roots, mixing 1993 details, arcade-style colours and a self-aware mood that sets it apart from earlier attempts.

The trailer throws in quick flashes of Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li and Blanka, then many more. Some shots feel almost like the 1991 Street Fighter II screen come alive.

Why the Street Fighter trailer feels different this time

Unlike past versions, the Street Fighter trailer does not treat the story as a heavy martial arts drama. Koji’s Ryu gets sharp, grounded action, but in the next beat Jason Momoa turns up as a green, roaring Blanka. Cody Rhodes shows up with Guile’s tall flat-top and even lands a clean flash kick.

The film is set in 1993, right in that stretch when arcade fighters pulled big crowds. It feels lifted from that era, not dressed up to look like it, and it is loud by choice.

The cast list is long. Andrew Koji plays Ryu, with Noah Centineo as Ken and Callina Liang as Chun-Li. Roman Reigns steps in as Akuma, while Vidyut Jammwal takes on Dhalsim. David Dastmalchian appears as M. Bison, Orville Peck as Vega and Eric André as Don Sauvage. It is an unusually broad line-up for a first teaser, but the studio seems intent on putting the full cast in front of viewers from the start.





Fans' reactions

Some welcomed the playful energy; others were surprised by how openly the film leans into game exaggeration. A few joked that the cast reveal looked like a crossover event on its own. The absence of the classic “hadouken” in the first teaser sparked comments, though people expect that to arrive closer to release.

For longtime followers, this new look also sits next to memories of the 1994 film with Jean-Claude Van Damme and the late Raul Julia. That film became a cult item for its camp value. This version appears to accept that history and go further with style rather than hide from it.





What next?

Paramount has marked 16 October 2026 for release. Capcom and Legendary remain on the production side, with Kitao Sakurai steering the film from Dalan Musson’s script.





What the trailer shows, at least for now, is a film not afraid to look like the game that made it famous. The cast’s on-stage moment at the Game Awards closed with a light dig at the Mortal Kombat 2 actors for not turning up.