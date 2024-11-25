Four dead, travel disrupted as Storm Bert’s impact continues

People wait in the snow for the Christmas Market to open during Storm Bert, along Princes Street in Edinburgh. (Photo: Reuters)

By: EasternEye

TRAVEL disruptions persisted across Britain on Monday as the fallout from Storm Bert, which brought severe weather over the weekend, caused widespread flooding and left four people dead.

More than 200 flood warnings and alerts remained active across England and Wales.

Rail services were heavily affected, with trains from London to the southwest cancelled, and disruptions reported in central England.

“Do not attempt to travel on any route today,” Great Western Railway, which operates trains linking London to Bristol and Cornwall, stated on X.

Among the fatalities were a dog walker in North Wales and a man who died after a tree fell on his car in southern England.

Major roads in areas such as Northamptonshire and Bristol were closed, while fallen trees disrupted rail connections between London and Stansted Airport, Britain’s fourth busiest airport.

Storm Bert, which struck Britain late on Friday, brought snow, rain, and strong winds.

The Met Office maintained a warning for strong winds in northern Scotland on Monday, forecasting that the storm would move away from the region early Tuesday.

(With inputs from Reuters)