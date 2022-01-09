Website Logo
  • Sunday, January 09, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 483,790
Total Cases 35,528,004
Today's Fatalities 327
Today's Cases 1,59,632
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 483,790
Total Cases 35,528,004
Today's Fatalities 327
Today's Cases 1,59,632

CRICKET

Stokes should replace Root as England Test skipper, says Ponting

Ponting believes Stokes can replace Root as England’s Test captain. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

ENGLAND’S allrounder Ben Stokes is the only player who can replace Joe Root as Test captain and turn their fortunes around following the team’s meek surrender in the Ashes series, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting said on Saturday (8).

Root has come under pressure since England lost the third Test last week as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 Ashes lead. The visitors pulled off a draw to save the fourth Test, needing to chase a target of 388 on the final day in Sydney.

If England would have lost the fourth Test, it would have been Root’s 10th straight Test in Australia as skipper without victory.

“The only person that can take over is Ben Stokes,” Ponting told Cricket Australia’s website. “I think Stokes would actually grow as a player if he was the captain of that side.

“I think with a bit of extra responsibility, he might become an even better player and that might have a good impact on the rest of the team.

“I don’t know Stokes that well, but if I was trying to change the face of English cricket and trying to give a bit more of a heartbeat and a bit more soul, then I think he’d be the one that I’d be looking at to lead the team.”

Stokes, who scored 66 runs in the first innings of the fourth Test as he battled through a left side strain, has also been considered a viable option to replace Root by former England skipper Mike Atherton.

However, Stokes said before the fourth Test that he has no ambition to be captain and backed Root to remain in the England role despite calls for the Yorkshireman to stand down.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Ashes: England hold on in tense finish for draw in Sydney
Sports
Sri Lanka lifts ban on cricketers who broke Covid rules
CRICKET
Ali slams Cook’s captaincy in awkward on-air exchange
CRICKET
Kohli likely to return for third Test, says Dravid
Sports
India batting unit need some sharpening, says coach Dravid
Sports
Khawaja toasts ‘special’ ton on Test return
HEADLINE STORY
Elgar takes the blows to inspire South African win over India
CRICKET
Rahane confident 240-run target will test South Africa
Sports
South African hopes and possible glory rest with captain Elgar
CRICKET
Ebadot’s ‘long story’ from volleyball to Bangladesh cricket hero
CRICKET
Thakur’s seven-wicket haul keeps India on track for series win
CRICKET
Ebadot shines as Bangladesh get first Test win over New Zealand
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Seven decades after extinction, cheetahs set to return to India
UK still ready to trigger Article 16 in EU-Northern Ireland…
Djokovic readies vaccine exemption case for Australian visa showdown
Stokes should replace Root as England Test skipper, says Ponting
Police probe racist abuse of Cole during FA Cup match
Bopanna and Ramkumar win Adelaide International
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE