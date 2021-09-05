Website Logo
  • Sunday, September 05, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 440,533
Total Cases 32,988,673
Today's Fatalities 308
Today's Cases 42,766
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 440,533
Total Cases 32,988,673
Today's Fatalities 308
Today's Cases 42,766

Sports

Stephens receives racist abuse on social media after US Open loss

Sloane Stephens in action at the US Open. (USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

By: Sattwik Biswal

AMERICAN Sloane Stephens received a torrent of angry messages on social media, including racist and sexist abuse, following her third round loss to Angelique Kerber at the US Open, the tournament’s 2017 champion said on Saturday (4).

Stephens, who is Black, said she got over 2,000 messages of abuse after Friday’s 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 defeat.

“It’s so hard to read messages like these, but I’ll post a few so you guys can see what it’s like after a loss,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

What followed was a series of racist and sexist messages aimed at the 28-year-old Stephens.

“This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending,” she said.

“This isn’t talked about enough, but it really freaking sucks… I’m happy to have people in my corner who support me. I’m choosing positive vibes over negative ones.

“I choose to show you guys happiness on here, but it’s not always smiles and roses.”

Stephens, who has been ranked as high as world number three, then posted supportive messages she received from her team after the loss, the people she called “the only ones who matter.”

“Tough one yesterday but let me say I really like the way Sloane is progressing and where we are heading to,” one message said.

“Feel super confident about the next steps. Let’s get ready to win Indian Wells and finish the year strong and start preparing to win majors and come back to the top 10.”

The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
India coach Shastri tests Covid-19 positive, support staff isolate
Sports
Tal Singh teams up with trainer Clarence ‘Bones’ Adams ahead of pro debut
Sports
Krishna Nagar wins badminton gold at Tokyo Paralympics
Sports
Defiant Sharma sees India into slender lead over England
Sports
Pitch invader arrested on suspicion of assault after Bairstow collision
HEADLINE STORY
‘A cultural thing’: Cricket defines British-Indian identity
Sports
Pope and Woakes edge England ahead of India in fourth Test
Sports
Bangladesh beat New Zealand in thriller despite Latham heroics
Sports
Indian hockey teams unlikely to participate in Birmingham CWG
Sports
Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals
HEADLINE STORY
England players targeted with racial abuse in World Cup qualifier
CRICKET
India fight back with Root wicket after 191 all out
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Young Indian women write to Modi to raise age for…
India to launch plastics pact as first Asian country
India coach Shastri tests Covid-19 positive, support staff isolate
Tal Singh teams up with trainer Clarence ‘Bones’ Adams ahead…
Stephens receives racist abuse on social media after US Open…
Krishna Nagar wins badminton gold at Tokyo Paralympics