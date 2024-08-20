  • Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Mike Lynch’s co-defendant in US trial dies in accident

Chamberlain faced the same charges of fraud and conspiracy as his former boss

Stephen Chamberlain poses for a selfie at an unknown location, in this picture released on August 27, 2022. Stephen Chamberlain via REUTERS.

By: Pramod Thomas

STEPHEN CHAMBERLAIN, once Mike Lynch’s co-defendant in the US fraud trial over the sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard, has died after a road accident left him critically injured, days before Lynch went missing off the coast of Sicily, his lawyer said.

Chamberlain – Autonomy’s former vice president of finance alongside chief executive Lynch – was hit by a car in Cambridgeshire on Saturday (17) morning and had been placed on life support, a person familiar with the matter said earlier on Monday (19).

In a statement, Chamberlain’s lawyer, Gary Lincenberg, who described him as a “dear client and friend”, said he had died after being “fatally struck” by a car while out running.

Lynch was one of six people reported missing after a luxury yacht was struck by an unexpectedly violent storm and sank off Sicily early on Monday.

Chamberlain faced the same charges of fraud and conspiracy as his former boss for allegedly scheming to inflate the value of Autonomy, then Britain’s largest software firm, before it was sold.

Both the men were acquitted of all 15 charges by a jury in San Francisco in June.

After leaving Autonomy in 2012, Chamberlain worked as chief operating officer for cybersecurity firm Darktrace and volunteered as a finance director for Cambridge United soccer club, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“He was a courageous man with unparalleled integrity, and we deeply miss him,” Lincenberg said. “He fought successfully to clear his good name, which lives on through his wonderful family.”

Cambridgeshire Police appealed for witnesses after a collision between a pedestrian and a car in Newmarket Road in Stretham, Cambridgeshire, saying a man in his 50s had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said on Monday there was no update on the pedestrian’s condition.

Divers seek Lynch and Morgan Stanley chief

Divers scoured the wreck of the luxury yacht off Sicily’s coast on Tuesday (20) to find six missing people, including Lynch and a Morgan Stanley executive.

The British-flagged Bayesian, a 56-metre-long (184-ft) superyacht, was carrying 22 people and anchored off the port of Porticello when it was hit by the fierce, pre-dawn storm.

Fifteen people escaped before it capsized and the body of one person who died was swiftly recovered. That left six passengers unaccounted for – Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter, Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo, and their wives.

The Bayesian was owned by Lynch’s wife, who survived the disaster. The only body so far retrieved was that of the onboard chef Ricardo Thomas, an Antiguan citizen.

The British government’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch said it sent four of its inspectors to Sicily to conduct a “preliminary assessment.”

(Reuters)

Related Stories
HEADLINE STORY

India poised to support peace talks in Ukraine-Russia conflict
News

Biden: Kamala Harris will be ‘historic president’
HEADLINE STORY

British business mogul Mike Lynch feared missing as yacht capsizes near Sicily
HEADLINE STORY

Comment: Musk’s tolerance of racism on X fuelled UK riots
HEADLINE STORY

Pune eatery wins trademark battle against US giant Burger King
HEADLINE STORY

Doctors’ protests over Kolkata rape and murder paralyse healthcare services
HEADLINE STORY

UK responds to prison overcrowding with new emergency measures
INDIA

Modi to visit Ukraine after criticism over Putin meeting
News

US court approves extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India
News

Somerset House closed indefinitely after major blaze
News

Immigration top concern in Britain for first time since 2016: Poll
News

Nationwide doctors’ strike in India over medic’s rape and murder
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mike Lynch’s co-defendant in US trial dies in accident
Government proposes ‘right to switch off’ policy to boost productivity
Coin King Charles III debuts on £1 coin with bee design
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Supreme Court forms task force for safety
Cricket Global cricket schedule faces overhaul in independent review
India poised to support peace talks in Ukraine-Russia conflict