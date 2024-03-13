  • Monday, March 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Indian bank submits electoral bond details to top court

The State Bank of India has furnished details regarding the date of purchase of each electoral bond and names of political parties that received contributions

A file photo of the logo of State Bank of India (SBI) seen on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo

By: Shajil Kumar

THE State Bank of India (SBI) told the Supreme Court on Wednesday (13) that 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased and 22,030 redeemed by political parties between April 1, 2019 and February 15 this year.

In a compliance affidavit filed in the apex court, the SBI said as per the court’s direction, it has made available the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India before the close of business hours on March 12.

It said details, including the date of purchase of each electoral bond, names of the purchaser, and the denomination of the bonds purchased have been furnished.

The affidavit, filed by SBI’s chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, said the bank has also furnished to the EC details like the date of encashment of the electoral bonds, the names of political parties that received the contributions, and the denominations of the bonds.

On March 11, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud dismissed the SBI’s plea seeking an extension of time and ordered it to disclose the details of electoral bonds to the EC by close of business hours on March 12.

The apex court had also directed the EC to publish the details shared by the bank on its official website by 5 pm on March 15.

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre’s electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it “unconstitutional” and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.

Ordering the closure of the scheme, the top court had directed the SBI, the authorised financial institution under the scheme, to submit by March 6 the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019, till date to the EC. (PTI)

Related Stories

News
Britain needs to be more socially cohesive: Sajid Javid
News
Tories attack Yousaf for not declaring parents’ assets
News
New mural near Finsbury Park: Is Banksy back?
News
Indian electoral bonds: Bank told to disclose all details
News
Vaughan Gething becomes first black leader of Wales
News
British Indian Post Office scandal victim’s son seeks compensation
News
International Yoga Festival concludes at Parmarth Niketan
Explainer
India’s general election: All you need to know
INDIA
Indian Navy foils Somali pirate attack; rescues crew
News
India to hold polls from April 19 in seven phases
News
India, Pakistan spar at UN over Ayodhya
News
British Wildlife Photography Awards 2024 winners announced

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW