  • Sunday, November 17, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Starmer vows to defend budget amid farmers’ protest

Finance minister Rachel Reeves announced last month that farming assets worth more than £1.0 million will be liable for 20 per cent inheritance tax from next year.

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer conducting media interviews during a visit to Airbus in Broughton, Flintshire November 15, 2024. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer said he would defend decisions taken in his Labour government’s first budget “all day long”, while farmers protested over changes to inheritance tax.

Addressing a Welsh Labour Conference in Llandudno, north Wales, Starmer did not refer directly to the farmers’ complaints, but he said he stood by the decisions made in finance minister Rachel Reeves’ Oct. 30 budget statement.

“Make no mistake, I will defend our decisions in the budget all day long,” he said.

“I will defend facing up to the harsh light of fiscal reality, I will defend the tough decisions that were necessary to stabilise our economy.”

While Starmer spoke, hundreds of farmers protested outside the conference venue over a budget measure that will mean more of them having to pay inheritance tax. Their protest included a convoy of tractors. Around 40 tractors parked outside the venue.

Farmers have warned that the move will threaten the viability of farms, force them to sell land, make produce more expensive and threaten food security.

One of the protesting farmers, Gareth Wyn Jones, told Sky News that Starmer had angered the farmers further by not speaking to them after his speech.

“It’s so frustrating that he’s run out the back door like a flippin’ rat, people here have come here to talk to him,” he said.

Farming unions have called the planned changes “disastrous”, and around 200 farmers gathered outside the Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno on Saturday, where Starmer was speaking inside.

Demonstrators displayed signs reading “food shortage soon” and “Labour war on countryside”.

Protest organisers Digon yw Digon, which means “Enough in Enough” in Welsh, accused the government of not “working or listening to us”.

Farmers plan a major protest in London on Tuesday (19).

UK businesses have also warned that increased employment taxes and a rise in the minimum wage from the budget will stoke inflation and have a negative impact on investment and jobs.

(Agencies)

Related Stories
HEADLINE STORY

Lord Swraj Paul wins top honour at Asian Business Awards
News

Sara Sharif’s father says he was the ‘worst parent on the planet’
HEADLINE STORY

Setback for Reeves as economy shrinks in September
News

Asians increase family fortunes
HEALTH

Quarter of global diabetes cases in India, Lancet study finds
News

India’s top court rules against ‘bulldozer justice,’ sets guidelines
News

Trump names Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence
News

Southport murder trial for accused teen set for January
News

Urfan Sharif ‘takes full responsibility’ for Sara’s death
HEADLINE STORY

Samantha Harvey wins Booker Prize for space novel Orbital
News

Trump picks Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk to lead efficiency department
News

Foreign-born workers in UK reach record 7 million: report
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Starmer vows to defend budget amid farmers’ protest
London properties Indian buyers lead Asian investment in London’s property market
Indian students Decline in Indian students applying to UK universities: Report
Tyson-Paul Tyson loses to YouTuber-turned-fighter Paul in boxing return
lord-paul Lord Swraj Paul wins top honour at Asian Business Awards
Starmer-Diwali Downing Street apologises after meat, alcohol served at Diwali event