Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer plans digital ID rollout to reform UK immigration system

Announcement expected at party conference, details still being finalised

Starmer plans digital ID rollout to reform UK immigration system

Keir Starmer talks at a press conference at Chequers in Aylesbury, England. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 20, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer is moving forward with plans to introduce digital identification systems as part of efforts to overhaul the country's asylum and immigration system, with an announcement anticipated as early as his party's conference this month, the Financial Times reported on Friday (19).

The finer details of the scheme were still being ironed out and the timeline could change, the report added, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Immigration and asylum remain at the heart of Britain's political debate, with the government under pressure to curb record migrant arrivals in small boats, while also addressing the strain of housing tens of thousands of asylum seekers.

One option under consideration would give digital IDs to all people legally entitled to reside in Britain, whether citizens or those with legal immigration status, the Financial Times said.

The digital ID could be used for employment verification and rental agreements, though the government may still narrow the scope or revisit the plan, the newspaper added.

A government spokesperson said Britain was committed to expanding the use of technology to make it easier for people to access services, pointing to existing systems such as e-visas and the NHS app.

"We will look at any serious proposals that would help people access public services, including digital ID," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

(Reuters)

keir starmeruk immigration

Related News

Indian workers to hit by Trump’s H-1B visa fee surge
News

Indian workers to hit by Trump’s H-1B visa fee surge

Revd Arun Arora
News

Asian bishop appeals for racial harmony after far-right protests

Starmer
News

Starmer secures small win as second migrant returned to France

More For You

Air India crash victims

FILE PHOTO: Mourners carry the coffins of victims who died in the Air India Flight 171 crash, for funeral ceremony in Ahmedabad on June 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Families of Air India crash victims sue Boeing in US court

FAMILIES of four passengers who died in the Air India crash in June have filed a lawsuit in a US court against Boeing and Honeywell International, alleging that a faulty fuel cut-off switch caused the disaster.

The case, filed in Delaware Superior Court by The Lanier Law Firm, seeks compensatory and punitive damages for the wrongful deaths of four passengers on flight AI171.

Keep ReadingShow less
BAPS welcomes US decision to end exploitation inquiry

Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey

X/@bapsrbv

BAPS welcomes US decision to end exploitation inquiry

BAPS has welcomed the decision of the US Justice Department to close its investigation into alleged worker exploitation during the construction of its Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey.

The inquiry began in 2021 after a group of Indian workers filed a lawsuit in the District Court of New Jersey. They accused the organisation of human trafficking and wage violations, claiming they had been paid as little as $1 a day while building the vast temple complex.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Getty

Keir Starmer

Getty Images

Starmer condemns far-right  violence

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has vowed that Britain will not allow people to feel unsafe “because of their background or the colour of their skin” after violent clashes erupted at one of the largest far-right rallies the country has ever seen.

Speaking last Sunday (14), a day after the “Unite the Kingdom” march led by activist Tommy Robinson, Starmer condemned the violence against police officers and rejected attempts to use national flags as symbols of division.

Keep ReadingShow less
Reeves under pressure as UK borrowing beats estimates

Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaks at a business reception at Lancaster House in central London. Jordan Pettitt/Pool via REUTERS

Reeves under pressure as UK borrowing beats estimates

BRITAIN's borrowing has surged past the official forecasts that underpin the government's tax and spending plans, compounding the challenge facing chancellor Rachel Reeves in her November budget.

Public sector borrowing between April and August totalled £83.8 billion ($113.39), £11.4bn more than forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility earlier this year, official data published on Friday (19) showed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shabana Mahmood
Shabana Mahmood (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

New report shows 'how we can actually stop the boats'

HOME SECRETARY Shabana Mahmood can adopt a bigger and bolder approach combining “control and compassion” in reducing the number of asylum seekers arriving on UK shores via small boats, a new report out today (18) said.

Britain on Thursday (18) returned the first migrant - an Indian national - to France under a new "one-in, one-out" deal, which Mahmood hailed as “an important first step to securing our borders".

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us