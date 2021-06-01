Star Network picks up satellite and digital rights to Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s Bhoot Police

Bhoot Police Poster (Photo credit: Ramesh Taurani/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in principal roles, Bhoot Police is one of the most-awaited Hindi films of 2021. Initially planned for a theatrical release, the horror-comedy is now set for a direct-to-digital premiere on one of the leading streaming media platforms Disney+ Hotstar.

The latest update on the high-profile film suggests that Star Network has shelled out a whopping amount to obtain the satellite and digital rights to the film. The network has reportedly closed the deal at approximately £ 581,293 to £629,726.

“The satellite and digital rights of Bhoot Police have been sold to Star Network for a sum in the range of ₹60 to ₹65 crores (approximately £ 581,293 to £ 629,726) as compared to the budget of ₹40 crores (approximately £387,528). With this deal, the producer, Ramesh Taurani, has made an easy table profit in the range of ₹20 to ₹25 crore (approximately £193,808 to £242,261) with some more income expected from the sale or exploitation of music and other rights,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

The source goes on to add that the digital rights of the film have been valued in the range of ₹45 crores (approximately £436,070), whereas the satellite rights have fetched ₹15 to ₹20 crores (approximately £145,346 to £242,244) from Star Network.

“Being a horror-comedy featuring reasonably big names, Bhoot Police is expected to do well even on television. Hence, Star Network has got blanket rights around ₹60 crore (approximately £ 581,293) mark,” the source adds.

Apart from Bhoot Police, Star Network has also nabbed the satellite and digital rights to Priyadarshan’s eagerly awaited comedy film Hungama 2, starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles. The film, set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, is the sequel to the 2003 comic-caper Hungama.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.