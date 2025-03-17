St Patrick’s Day celebrations set to bring festivities across Northern Ireland

Skip to content
Parades and festivities across the country

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 17, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
As Northern Ireland gears up for St Patrick's Day, tens of thousands are expected to take part in parades and festivities across the country. From Belfast to Londonderry, Enniskillen to Ballycastle, communities are preparing for a day of celebration that blends culture, music, and tradition. The festivities will highlight Northern Ireland’s rich heritage, with both small towns and major cities joining in the celebrations.

A major celebration in Belfast

Belfast is at the heart of this year's celebrations, where a 17-day programme has been running throughout March, with the St Patrick’s Day parade serving as the centrepiece. This year, the city's parade will leave from City Hall at 13:30 GMT, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate Irish culture and history. The city’s festivities are a vibrant, multicultural celebration, embracing music, culture, and the Irish language.

Alongside the parade, the Belfast TradFest, a four-day festival dedicated to traditional Irish music, will add to the celebrations. Traditional music sessions and performances will take place throughout the city, adding a festive soundtrack to the day. In addition, the Cathedral Quarter will host a St Patrick's Day Festival Village, where visitors can enjoy a wide array of activities, street performances, and food stalls, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Londonderry's 'Forest, Sky and Sea' theme

In Londonderry, the North West Carnival Initiative is set to stage a themed parade entitled ‘Forest, Sky and Sea’, symbolising the arrival of spring. The parade, which will begin at 15:00 GMT, will feature a creative array of costumes, floats, and performances, bringing a magical and imaginative atmosphere to the streets of Derry.

A creative array of costumes, floats, and performances, bringing a magical and imaginative atmosphere to the streets of Derry.

The city is also expecting a surge in visitors over the weekend, with local hotels reporting an uplift in bookings. As people flood into the city for the parade, local businesses, including shops, restaurants, and cafes, are expected to benefit from the increased footfall. This economic boost is welcomed, especially after the challenges of recent years, with council officials stating that they hope to further increase investment in such celebrations in the coming years.

Celebrations return to Ballycastle

One of the most eagerly anticipated events of the day will take place in Ballycastle, where the St Patrick's Day parade is making its return after a seven-year absence. The County Antrim town has not hosted a parade since 2018, but this year, the community has rallied together to organise a vibrant event.

Led by a traditional piper, the Ballycastle parade will see local schools, sporting clubs, Irish dancing groups, and musicians come together to create a spectacle of colour and sound. The parade will culminate at the seafront, where a market and live music performances from local acts will continue the celebrations into the evening. The return of the parade has been highly anticipated by the community, with organisers and local businesses creating window displays and promoting the event to ensure a successful turnout.

Emphasis on safety and responsibility

As thousands gather across Northern Ireland for the festivities, police forces are urging participants to enjoy the celebrations responsibly. In Belfast, Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock has encouraged revellers to stay safe, remain with friends, drink responsibly, and ensure they have a plan for getting home after the event. Authorities are also placing an emphasis on respect for women and girls during the celebrations, advising people to be mindful of their behaviours and attitudes.

Additionally, police in Londonderry are promoting the "Ask for Angela" initiative, which provides an extra layer of safety for individuals who may feel unsafe while socialising in licensed venues. By asking for "Angela", individuals can discreetly alert bar staff to a potentially dangerous situation, allowing them to step in and offer help. This initiative has been in place since 2022 and is designed to ensure that everyone can enjoy the celebrations without fear or discomfort.

An economic boost and cultural celebration

St Patrick’s Day is not only an important cultural celebration for Northern Ireland but also an opportunity for economic growth. Cities like Belfast and Londonderry are expecting a significant boost to their hospitality and retail sectors, as visitors flood in to take part in the festivities. Local councils have made significant investments into the parades and accompanying events, with hopes of increasing this investment in future years to further enhance the scale of the celebrations.

As Northern Ireland embraces St Patrick’s Day, the celebrations promise to bring together communities, showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage, and provide an economic lift to local businesses. From the parades in Belfast and Londonderry to the long-awaited return of festivities in Ballycastle, this year’s St Patrick’s Day is set to be a vibrant and joyful celebration for all involved.

