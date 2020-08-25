SSR fans demand boycott of Salman Khan-produced ‘The Kapil Sharma Show

It has been more than two months since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai, but his diehard fans are still finding it tough to come to terms with his sad demise. Ever since his death, his fans have been demanding a fair inquiry to establish what led him to take the drastic step. After much uproar, the case has now been transferred to CBI.

In addition to a fair inquiry, Rajput’s fans have also been demanding a complete change in the way Bollywood works and treats outsiders. After completely rejecting the trailer of Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 by making it the second-most disliked video of all-time on YouTube, it seems their next target is Salman Khan.

Khan is under fire by the late actor’s fans who are making calls to boycott The Kapil Sharma Show. For the uninitiated, the popular stand-up comedy show is produced by the superstar for Sony Entertainment Television.

On Monday, a Facebook group named ‘Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput #SSR’, with a following of 91,000 members, shared the following post, “Dear members, totally boycott The Kapil Sharma Show.”

The group shared the following post, “Dear SSR’s family, please be aware that Salman Khan is a co-producer of The Kapil Sharma Show. We have completely boycotted him from everywhere, not just his movies, but also from every angle. So, let’s boycott The Kapil Sharma Show from now onwards. Full-on Boycott!”

Salman Khan is among several Bollywood celebrating who have been facing the wrath of SSR fans after his death on 14th June. He has been accused of hypocrisy and bullying. The question of nepotism has been brought up a number of times in the past, but it hardly gained the kind of traction it is gaining now.

