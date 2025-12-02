Leicester event marks 83 years since SS Tilawa sinking

MORE than 300 people gathered at the Peepul Centre in Leicester on November 23 to mark the 83rd anniversary of the sinking of the SS Tilawa, with over 1,000 people watching online. The event honoured the 280 people who died in 1942 and the 678 survivors who were rescued.

The programme was organised by Tilawa 1942 Heritage Productions Ltd and directed by founder Emile Solanki.

New updates included visuals of the wreck, a memorial plaque, a recreation of the vessel and the release of the Tilawa 1942 album “MUSAFIR”. A new living survivor, 88-year-old Mrs Sarolben Patel, was also identified, bringing the total to four.

The SS Tilawa was torpedoed twice by a Japanese submarine in the early hours of November 23, 1942. HMS Birmingham and SS Carthage rescued most of the 958 people onboard after distress calls were sent by British first radio officer EB Duncan, who later died. He received a posthumous King’s Bravery Award.

SS Tilawa

Speakers included Michael Kapur, Teresa Aldred, Nimisha Madhvani, Keith Vaz, Sir Paul Marshall and Apache Indian. Families shared accounts, including broadcaster Kash Kumar, who spoke about the death of his grandfather on the Tilawa and the 18-year research effort that followed.

Survivors Mr Jani and Mr Osman contributed comments, with video messages from Mrs Mangat and Mrs Patel. The SS Tilawa Foundation in South Africa was represented by Mr Tahir Sema.

A memorial plaque installed on the wreck by Magellan Ltd was shown to the audience, along with a silver Krugerrand minted from salvaged Tilawa silver.

Families responded to the commemoration. Mr Malkit Sondh wrote: “Thank you so much for organizing such a brilliant, beautiful and memorable event for the 1942 Tilawa commemoration… Thank you again from the bottom of my heart for keeping these memories alive in our communities and around the world.”

Rakesh Patel wrote: “Thank you for a very moving commemoration. A lot of hard work which went into organising it was clearly evident. Putting on something like this isn’t something that is achieved in one day.”

Ketan Rohit wrote: “You should be very proud for producing such a professional and informative commemorative event on an event that is now ‘not forgotten’ thanks to all of your hard work.”

Hash Navsaria said: “What an awesome day, covering all the progress made from the start of the process to the discovery of the Tilawa… It was a privilege to be present today.”

Yogesh Tailor wrote: “Great BIG thank you to the Tilawa team for a SUPER presentation of the 83rd Commemoration!!… This historic fateful event is now NOT forgotten!!!!”

Mr Haroon Tar Mohamed said: “Hi Emile. You put a really excellent presentation together. But most for me was the fact that you achieved what you had promised your grandfather. You found the ship and laid a plaque as close to ever that you could get. Well done!!!“

Solanki listed future aims, including a response from the Japanese government, museum engagement, a historical book, documentary, feature film and introducing the Tilawa story in Uganda, Kenya, Malawi and Japan. He said: “With the help of social media, families continue to come forward with their stories.”