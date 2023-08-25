SRK unveils his ‘many faces of justice’ from ‘Jawan’

The film will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday dropped a brand-new poster of Jawan that showcases his many avatars from the much-awaited movie.

The new poster was shared by Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment on X, formerly Twitter, and gives a glimpse at his five looks from the movie, including the one where he is bald and another where half of his face is covered by a mask.

Yeh to shuruaat hai… The Many Faces of Justice… yeh teer hain… abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai.

Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch…. abhi Jawaab baaki hai.

There's a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning…Wait for the Ace!!!#Jawan

According to the makers, Jawan is a high-octane action thriller that “outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”.

Directed by Atlee, the movie also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra also appear in the movie in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

