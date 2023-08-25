Website Logo
SRK unveils his ‘many faces of justice’ from ‘Jawan’

The film will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday dropped a brand-new poster of Jawan that showcases his many avatars from the much-awaited movie.

The new poster was shared by Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment on X, formerly Twitter, and gives a glimpse at his five looks from the movie, including the one where he is bald and another where half of his face is covered by a mask.

According to the makers, Jawan is a high-octane action thriller that “outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”.

Directed by Atlee, the movie also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra also appear in the movie in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

It will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

