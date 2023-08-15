SRK to Salman: Check out how Bollywood celebs celebrated Independence Day

Shah Rukh Khan (L) and Salman Khan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

On the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, Bollywood actors wished citizens a Happy Independence Day, saluted leaders and bravehearts and hoped for prosperity in the country.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan hoisted the national flag at his residence in Mumbai on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared a couple of posts which he captioned, “Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it.”

Actor Anil Kapoor went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the women and men who run the country.

Anil took to Instagram to share pictures from his visit. Along with the pictures, he penned down a lengthy note, “Today in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, I had the incredible opportunity to meet the women and men who quite literally run our country.”

He added, “At the helm of our leadership is a lady so humble, warm and welcoming that you feel like you’ve known her forever. Guiding her are some of the smartest men and women who serve as ministers and supporting her behind the scenes is the most selfless group of people guarding her and serving their country in turn.”

He concluded, “It was both humbling and gratifying to know that our country is in such strong and capable hands and I’m so thankful for the opportunity to get to witness them in action. No better way to celebrate our #IndependenceDay! Vande Mataram!”

Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif extended wishes on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a picture and captioned it, “Happy Independence Day!”

Superstar Salman Khan, on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, took to Instagram, and shared a picture which he captioned, “Wishing all a very happy Independence Day.”

Actress Sara Ali Khan paid tribute to the “unbreakable determination and vigour” of those who safeguard the country.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy Independence Day. On this Independence Day, let’s commemorate the unwavering contributions of our brave heroes and heroines who valiantly fought for our freedom. Let us salute the unbreakable determination and vigour of those who continue to safeguard our nation with unflinching strength. Jai Hind.”

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter to share a video of himself and wrote,

“India is one, philosophy is one, echo and voice are one, #HarGharTiranga let’s hoist our unity like this! On this historic day, let’s come together and proudly wave our tricolour. Upload your selfies with our beloved Tiranga on http://harghartiranga.com @AmritMahotsav”

एक है भारत, एक है धड़कन, एक ही गूंज और आवाज़, #HarGharTiranga फहरायें इसी में है हमारी एकता! On this historic day, let’s come together and proudly wave our tricolor 🇮🇳 Upload your selfies with our beloved Tiranga on https://t.co/LskrEGMg3S @AmritMahotsav Happy Independence… pic.twitter.com/Wpjt8NS3Vk — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 14, 2023

Diana Penty took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with an Indian flag and wrote, “India in my heart. Jai Hind #HappyIndependenceDay”

Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his daughter Arzoie on Independence Day.

Celebrity couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and wrote, “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high, into that heaven of freedom, my father, let my country awake… #happyindependenceday #jaihind #rabindranathtagore.”

Actor Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with an Indian flag and captioned it,

Happy Independence Day. Bharat mata ko Shat Shat Naman #HarGharTiranga @amritmahotsav.”

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram to post a picture with an Indian flag and wrote, “Sare jahan se acha Hindustan humara!! Here is wishing all of you a very Happy Independence Day !! Let’s value the freedom our lovely country gives us and live with harmony and peace.”

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.