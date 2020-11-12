Srishti Jain: On a progressive, unique journey

TV STAR SRISHTI JAIN ON WHY SHE IS EXCITED

ABOUT HER BOLD AND TABOO-BUSTING SERIAL







by ASJAD NAZIR

TALENTED television star Srishti Jain says she is thankful for a fiveyear acting journey that has made her stronger and wiser.

She went through a struggle, giving auditions and facing rejections while at college, and landed her first show, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, as a 19-year-old.







Ever since then the versatile small screen beauty has worked hard, acting in a variety of drama serials, and recently, landed her latest project Hamari Wali Good News on ZEE TV, which has a taboo-busting storyline that redefines the saas-bahu dynamic.

Eastern Eye caught up with Srishti to speak about her path-breaking new serial Hamari Wali Good News, acting and shooting amid Covid-19.

You have played a variety of roles in a short space of time, but which has given you the greatest joy?

It is extremely hard to pick one because each show and characters I have played are special to me. Navya right now in Hamari Wali Good News is a very interesting character, so I am really looking forward to it as things are going to be very challenging, which is why it makes it a lot more fun.







What about from your previous shows?

I think I will pick Jaya from Main Maike Chali Jaungi, Tum Dekhte Rahiyo because I got to build her from day one. So, Jaya was my baby and very similar to what Srishti is. Apart from that, shows I have done are ones I took up post the leap, so I didn’t really get an opportunity to build my character and had to adapt. But with Jaya, I was able to put in a piece of me from day one and that’s what makes her a little more special, as compared to other roles I have played.

Tell us about your new show Hamari Wali Good News?

Hamari Wali Good News is very experimental, bold and progressive, yet it is a slice-of-life kind of a show. It touches on a lot of sensitive issues and is about a very unique relationship between the daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law, which I think the audience will really enjoy. It has a lot of twists and turns. The wonderful script and storyline is experimental, so I hope our audience is ready for something like this because it is going to touch a lot of new chords in people’s heart. I think that is what makes it so special and why I am really excited about it.

How does this compare to other roles you have done?

Like I said, I feel the show is experimental and unique. That uniqueness makes it different from other shows I have done before. The character is my age, but at the same time, she is dealing with challenges that a girl her age probably in today’s time wouldn’t have faced, so that makes her different. She is handling mature responsibilities because she got married early, but she is young at heart.







What is the biggest challenge of playing this character?

I think maintaining a balance between maturity, as well as keeping that inner child or young side alive, is challenging for this role. The subject is challenging, as the promos have shown it is about my mother-in-law bearing the child for me, and why she has to do that. That challenging character and subject is exactly what will make the show very special and unique.

What is it like shooting during the time of Covid-19?

Honestly, shooting during this time is scary and makes me very anxious, but like they say, the show must go on. So, we are shooting with all the precautions and safety measures. I am also very grateful, honestly, to be shooting during this pandemic because I know these times are very difficult. Being able to have work in this time is a big deal and I am very grateful for that. It’s a mixed feeling, but I am really excited to be back in action.

What’s the secret of a great performance?

I think the secret to a good performance is dedication, hard work and passion. I believe whenever I perform or take up a new show and role, I try to give it my best. I put in as much work as is required for that particular role. Over the years, I have realised that this was my calling and I was meant to be in front of the cameras. That drives a good performance from my end.

What do you like watching?

I think the lockdown has had everybody hooked onto Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar and other OTT platforms. Currently, I am watching How To Get Away With Murder. I enjoy good thrillers. Previously, I watched Lucifer and Dark, which were also beautifully executed serials.

Who is your own acting hero?

It is very difficult to pick one. What Irrfan Khan sir could do was unique to him and I absolutely admire him. Vidya Balan maam is an incredible performer and a powerful woman. I also really admire Sandra Bullock and Robert Downey Jr. I am not just saying this because of everything going on, but I was always an admirer of Sushant Singh Rajput as a performer and for the kind of person he was, which he demonstrated when I was shooting for my show Meri Durga in Film City.

What happened during the shooting of Meri Durga?

A really cool car stopped on our set. I was tied to a trolley, so couldn’t move. I saw this man from the back step out of the car and touch our director’s feet before hugging him. Then I saw it was Sushant (Singh Rajput) sir. His car windows were entirely tinted, so he could have passed by without anyone knowing, but his action of stopping to take blessings from my director, with whom he worked on (TV serial) Pavitra Rishta, by touching his feet defines him as a man in my eyes. I admired him as an actor, but from that day onwards I started following him and respecting him as a person.

Why should we all watch Hamari Wali Good News?

Hamari Wali Good News is such a fresh, progressive, experimental show. It is something that, I feel, the audience needs. It has a lot to teach and tell the audience.

I think it will be able to redefine a lot of relationships and things for the people in our country.

With all of that, it also has a dose of laughter. People will laugh, learn something new and connect to each character of the show. We are working hard to make sure we deliver and execute the script well, and do justice to it. I am hoping audiences will accept, love and watch the show.





