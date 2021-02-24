Sridevi's 3rd death anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor shares a note written by the late actress - EasternEye
Sridevi’s 3rd death anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor shares a note written by the late actress


Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



On 24th February 2018, veteran actress Sridevi had passed away. Her demise was a big shock for the industry and her fans.

Today, it’s her third death anniversary, and Janhvi Kapoor shared a note on Instagram that her mother had written for her. The note read, “I love you my labbu you are the best baby in the world.” Janhvi captioned the poster as, “Miss u.”

 



Janhvi’s sister and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor posted a picture of her parents on Instagram.

 

Sridevi was the first female superstar of the Indian film industry and she had featured in 300 movies in various languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Her last big screen outing as a lead was the 2017 release MOM for which she received a National Award posthumously. After her demise, we got to see her in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.

A few days ago, a song titled Panghat from Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi was released and the actress’ look in the track was compared to her mother’s look in a film.

Well, clearly Janhvi is taking her mother’s legacy forward.

Sridevi was supposed to star in Karan Johatr’s production venture Kalank. But, after her demise, Madhuri Dixit stepped into her shoes. She was also supposed to star in a movie to be directed by her English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde.












