Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Sri Lanka workers defy strike ban to protest rescue plan

Activists from anti-government trade unions take part in a protest to propose tax reforms against country’s economic crisis, outside the ports authority in Colombo on March 1, 2023. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

SRI LANKAN workers went on strike Wednesday (1) in defiance of a government ban to protest a rescue plan for the bankrupt island nation, forcing the closure of hospitals, banks and ports.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is facing a public backlash over steep tax hikes and spending cuts imposed to secure a sorely needed International Monetary Fund bailout.

Around 40 trade unions, including government hospital staff and bank employees, called work stoppages.

Doctors at the National Hospital of Sri Lanka in Colombo said only emergency cases were being treated, while appointments were cancelled at private clinics and hospitals.

Electricity workers and bank tellers were also on strike while dock workers staged lunchtime protests at the capital’s port.

Wickremesinghe used his executive powers on Tuesday (28) to effectively outlaw strikes by compelling “essential services” to remain at work, and government workers defying the order risk losing their jobs.

Union leaders said they were told by Wickremesinghe last week that he cannot reduce income taxes as it was a condition of the IMF to release a bailout package.

Haritha Aluthge of the Government Medical Officers’ Association told reporters in Colombo that his union planned to continue its industrial action.

“A token one-day protest is not going to sway the authorities,” he said. “We will have to take stronger action.”

Sri Lanka sought IMF help after defaulting on its $46 billion foreign government debt last April but is waiting for financial assurances from China, its largest single bilateral creditor, that it is willing to take a haircut on loans to the South Asian nation.

Sri Lanka’s unprecedented economic crisis since late 2021 has caused severe shortages of food, fuel and medicines and led to months of protests that toppled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa in July.

Wickremesinghe, who was elected by parliament to replace Rajapaksa, says the economy contracted by 11 percent last year and the island will remain bankrupt until at least 2026.

He has also announced that the country did not have money to finance a local government election which was scheduled for March 9, prompting accusations that he was using the economic crisis to stifle democracy.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK’s PM vows economic win for N.Ireland from Brexit breakthrough
INDIA
After hottest February in over a century, India set to witness heat waves
News
G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting “one of the largest gatherings” under India’s Presidency
News
Ukraine war: EU, Russia take strong positions at G20 meet
News
Jaishankar meets UK FS James Cleverly, discuss Young Professional Scheme
WORLD
India continues to lead world in cutting internet access: watchdog
US
If Nikki Haley wins, ‘US won’t be world’s ATM’
UK
ONS data reveals drop in Covid death rate for most ethnic groups
HEADLINE STORY
Children’s coffins mark tragedy of Italy migrant shipwreck
News
Rahul Gandhi begins UK tour, to interact with Indian groups
UK
‘Staff may face increased pressure due to new photo ID rules for local…
UK
UK’s terrorism adviser says Shamima Begum should be allowed to return
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW