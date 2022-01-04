Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 482,017
Total Cases 34,960,261
Today's Fatalities 124
Today's Cases 37,379
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 482,017
Total Cases 34,960,261
Today's Fatalities 124
Today's Cases 37,379

Business

Sri Lanka to procure 750 jeeps, 500 buses from India

Sri Lanka announced its plan to procure vehicles from India after finance minister Basil Rajapaksa’s recent visit to New Delhi. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SRI LANKA has decided to procure 750 jeeps and 500 buses from India under the credit line it received from New Delhi, the island nation’s government announced in Colombo on Tuesday (4).

The decision to purchase the 750 jeeps from Indian auto manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra was taken during a cabinet meeting on Monday (3).

“Police will have its fleet of vehicles upgraded with the procurement of jeeps from India under the credit line approved for the purpose,” according to a statement issued by the cabinet.

Approval was granted to a proposal from the minister for public security to award the procurement contract to Mahindra & Mahindra.

A proposal from the minister for transport was also approved to purchase 500 buses of 32-35 seating capacity from India.

In 2020, India extended a $100 million (£73.88m) line of credit to Sri Lanka to help the island nation finance various projects.

In October 2021, Sri Lanka again sought a $500m (£369.41m) credit line from India to pay for its crude oil purchases amid a severe foreign exchange crisis in the country.

Basil Rajapaksa, the island nation’s finance minister, visited Delhi last month to expedite economic cooperation with India.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
iPhone plant in India may remain shut till Jan 7; workers point to ‘pathetic conditions’
US
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of fraud
UK
OneWeb’s satellite launch rescheduled
HEADLINE STORY
Match Group accuses Muzmatch of ‘trademark infringement’
INDIA
Indian streaming industry may grow ‘to $13-15 billion’
INDIA
Indian tax officials seize £26m in cash from perfume tycoon
UK
UK plans visa deal to lure India into trade negotiations
INDIA
Vinod Kannan takes over as CEO at Vistara
HEADLINE STORY
Reliance arm buys British battery firm for £100m
INDIA
Food poisoning: Apple puts India iPhone plant ‘on probation’
INDIA
India ‘loves to see’ investments by semiconductor giants
UK
OneWeb launches 36 satellites from Kazakhstan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ranbir Kapoor to commence filming Animal from March
Husband faces trial for killing wife after 20 years
Starmer clashes with Sadiq Khan’s drugs policy
Sri Lanka to procure 750 jeeps, 500 buses from India
Better Health campaign puts focus on weight loss
Israeli agency ‘may have bombed German, Swiss firms that aided…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE