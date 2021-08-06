Website Logo
  • Friday, August 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 426,754
Total Cases 31,856,757
Today's Fatalities 464
Today's Cases 44,643
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 426,754
Total Cases 31,856,757
Today's Fatalities 464
Today's Cases 44,643

News

Sri Lanka tightens Covid restrictions as hospitals struggle

People stand in a queue to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 in Colombo on August 5, 2021. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SRI Lankan authorities tightened coronavirus restrictions on Friday as reports emerged of Covid patients dying while awaiting admission to overcrowded hospitals.

The government said state ceremonies and public gatherings were banned until September 1 because of the deepening health crisis.

Public servants had previously been asked to return to work from Monday (1) but the order has now been revoked and bosses are told to decide who should report for duty on-site.

The fresh curbs come after the number of coronavirus deaths and infections in the last week doubled from a month ago.

Sri Lankan television anchor Thilakshani Maduwanthi shared images online of the state-run Colombo South hospital that showed three patients sharing a single bed.

She said two patients died in front of her and overworked staff were treating people under trees as the hospital could not cope with the influx.

“What we reported about India where people died outside overcrowded hospitals a few months ago is now happening right before my eyes,” she said in a widely shared Facebook post.

Other posts on social media showed bodies piling up at two hospitals outside the capital.

Private gatherings have not been banned but the government has increased restrictions on attendance.

Only 25 mourners will be allowed at funerals, down from 150, and weddings will be cut to 150 people from 500.

Sri Lanka eased Covid restrictions last month as the government stepped up a vaccination rollout.

Just over 10 million people out of the population of 21 million have been given at least one jab, while 2.67 million received both as of Thursday (5).

Despite the vaccination campaign, the number of infections has more than doubled to a daily average of about 2,500, with the daily death toll above 80.

Sri Lanka has recorded 4,817 coronavirus deaths to date and almost 325,000 infections, according to official data.

The new wave comes after the government relaxed restrictions in April to allow celebrations for the traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Regulations were tightened once more in May and eased again on July 10.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Seema Malhotra urges to engage young people with their local environment
PAKISTAN
Taliban close border crossing with Pakistan, call for visa-free travel
US
Shanta Thake is Lincoln Center’s new artistic leader
UK
Labour suspend councillor over Islamophobia
News
Nightlife industry comes forward to support Covid vaccination
UK
South Asians of Wakefield urged to get involved in City of Culture
PAKISTAN
Temple attack: Chief justice of Pakistan tells police to arrest culprits
UK
Dorset police releases e-fit image of Bournemouth rape suspect
UK
Asian origin nursing student rumored to be next ‘Islander’
PAKISTAN
UK turns down Nawaz Sharif’s request for visa extension
News
South Africa’s Zuma hospitalised ahead of graft trial August 10
News
Sharma draws flak for trips to 30 countries in seven months
Eastern Eye

Videos

Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Seema Malhotra urges to engage young people with their local…
Sadhguru: Sadhana can help you move from a state of…
Taliban close border crossing with Pakistan, call for visa-free travel
Shanta Thake is Lincoln Center’s new artistic leader
Labour suspend councillor over Islamophobia
Sri Lanka tightens Covid restrictions as hospitals struggle