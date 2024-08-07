Sri Lanka thump India by 110 runs in 3rd ODI, clinch series 2-0

This marks Sri Lanka’s first bilateral ODI series victory over India since 1997. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

Sri Lanka defeated India by 110 runs in the third and final ODI on Wednesday, securing a 2-0 series win after the first match ended in a tie.

This marks Sri Lanka’s first bilateral ODI series victory over India since 1997.

Chasing a target of 249 on a turning pitch at Premadasa, India were bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs. Dunith Wellalage led the Sri Lankan bowling attack with five wickets for 27 runs. Avishka Fernando’s well-paced 96 helped Sri Lanka reach 248 for seven.

India started their chase with some promise, despite the early loss of Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma scored 35 off 20 balls, including an 18-run over off Maheesh Theekshana. However, Sharma’s attempt to sweep Wellalage resulted in a catch to Kusal Mendis behind the stumps.

After Sharma’s dismissal, the Indian batting lineup struggled against the Sri Lankan spinners. Virat Kohli (20) was adjudged leg before wicket to Wellalage. Rishabh Pant, playing his first ODI after returning from a car crash, was stumped by Kusal Mendis off Theekshana. Riyan Parag, making his ODI debut, was bowled by Jeffrey Vandersay. Shreyas Iyer also fell to Wellalage, contributing to India’s collapse with seven lbw and bowled dismissals.

“We knew they are used to small grounds and good wickets in India. So they would struggle on a big Premadasa ground. We knew we could get an advantage with some turn on the wicket, and we have good spinners,” Theekshana commented post-match.

Sri Lanka’s innings was anchored by Fernando’s 96 and Kusal Mendis’s 59. Despite a strong spell from Riyan Parag (3/54) and support from Kuldeep Yadav (1/36), India couldn’t contain the hosts. Fernando shared key partnerships with Pathum Nissanka (45) and Kusal Mendis, who added crucial runs.

Fernando’s aggressive play against Mohammed Siraj, including two sixes, set the tone for Sri Lanka. Although Parag triggered a middle-order collapse by removing Charith Asalanka and Wellalage, Sri Lanka managed to add significant runs through Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis.

Fernando’s knock was pivotal, stitching two crucial partnerships – an 89-run stand for the opening wicket with Pathum Nissanka and an 82-run partnership with Kusal Mendis for the second wicket. Nissanka matched Fernando’s aggression, hitting two sixes off left-arm spinner Axar Patel before being caught by Pant.

Sri Lanka stayed ahead through the Fernando-Kusal partnership, with Fernando capitalising on Siraj’s wayward bowling. Fernando’s pull shots for sixes against Siraj highlighted his dominance before he was trapped leg before by Parag just shy of his century.

At 171 for two in the 36th over, Sri Lanka were poised for a bigger total. However, Parag’s removal of Asalanka and Wellalage slowed their momentum. Yet, Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis’s late contributions ensured Sri Lanka posted a challenging total.

Sri Lanka’s comprehensive performance, both with bat and ball, secured the series victory, leaving India and their new head coach Gautam Gambhir with much to ponder early into his tenure.

(With inputs from PTI)