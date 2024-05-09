  • Thursday, May 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Sri Lanka to hold presidential polls between Sept 17 and Oct 16

The last presidential election in Sri Lanka, which saw Gotabaya Rajapaksa emerge victorious, happened on November 19, 2019.

Representational image from Getty

By: Vivek Mishra

Sri Lanka’s election commission has officially declared that the presidential election will take place between September 17 and October 16 this year.

“In terms of the powers vested in the elections commission the presidential election will be held at a date between 17 September and 16 October,” said election commission chairman R M A L Ratnayake in a statement on Thursday.

The last presidential election, which saw Gotabaya Rajapaksa emerge victorious, happened on November 19, 2019.

Interestingly, the announcement coincides with the second anniversary of widespread public protests against the economic policies and governance of the previous administration under Rajapaksa.

In May 2022, amidst mounting anti-government demonstrations, Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from his post, leading to the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister.

Two months later, Wickremesinghe assumed the presidency, completing the term until the end of 2024.

It is widely anticipated that President Wickremesinghe, aged 75, will seek reelection, as confirmed by his senior advisor Ashu Marasinghe.

Wickremesinghe’s candidacy is expected to represent a coalition of parties, reflecting his broad political support.

With a political career spanning decades, Wickremesinghe has been at the helm of the United National Party (UNP) since 1994 and has served as prime minister on five occasions, making him a formidable contender in the upcoming election.

As preparations for the election gain momentum, speculation abounds regarding potential challengers. Among them, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, the incumbent minister of justice, and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) candidate, endorsed by Maithripala Sirisena, aged 65, are emerging as notable figures in the political arena.

(PTI)

Related Stories

UK
Immigration not making country ‘richer’: Ex-minister
UK
Asian man among three arrested in counter-terrorism investigation: report
News
More people express dissatisfaction with their lives, data shows
News
Brothers arrested for fatal stabbing of Indian student in Australia
News
Drug shortages putting patients’ lives at risk: Survey
News
Monty Panesar quits Galloway’s party
UK
Hina Bokhari to lead Liberal Democrats in London assembly
US
Ramesh Bhutada donates $1m for ‘Hindu causes’ in US
News
Seven workers shot dead near Pakistan’s Gwadar port
News
UK’s first Asian mayor, Jagdish Sharma, completes 50 years of his first poll…
News
Labour surges to biggest polling lead since Liz Truss’s tenure: Report
News
Pakistan, Iran explore ways to complete gas pipeline project

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW