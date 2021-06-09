Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 09, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 353,528
Total Cases 29,089,069
Today's Fatalities 2,219
Today's Cases 92,596
News

Sri Lanka intents to vaccinate entire population by early 2020

(Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SwatiRana

THE Sri Lankan government aims to vaccinate its entire population against the coronavirus by the end of 2021 or early 2022, said Army Commander General Shavendra Silva.

The country has been able to manage the pandemic without any delay in major development projects and infrastructure project, Silva said, adding, “the health and safety of the workers too had not been compromised”.

“Sri Lanka’s pandemic management strategy included the uninterrupted running of industries, factories, export agencies, and international businesses, where employees had been assured to work amid the pandemic with all necessary healthcare precautions and associated facilities. This has been the strength of Sri Lanka so far,” he said, while addressing a virtual summit of the Sri Lanka Investment Forum (SLIF) on Tuesday (8).

Silva said despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it was necessary to maintain economic, diplomatic, and social relationships with the world.

“Managing the pandemic, preserving the economy, and restoring complete normalcy is an enormous challenge,” he added.

“In order to reinstate the economic normalcy, usual livelihood and social aspects amid the Covid- 19 pandemic, it is decisive to bring the country into a certain condition in which socio-economic activities could be continued with the best practices under minimum regulations.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

