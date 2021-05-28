Website Logo
  • Friday, May 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 318,895
Total Cases 27,555,457
Today's Fatalities 3,558
Today's Cases 179,770
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 318,895
Total Cases 27,555,457
Today's Fatalities 3,558
Today's Cases 179,770

News

Sri Lanka hopes for interim claim for environmental damage from MV X-Press Pearl’s owner

An earthmover works to remove debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the ninth consecutive day in the sea off Sri Lanka’s Colombo harbour on May 28, 2021. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

SRI LANKA hopes to put forth an interim claim from the owner of MV X-Press Pearl against marine environment damage, Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) chairperson Dharshani Lahandapura said on Friday (28).

“We will conduct a complete environmental damage assessment based on internationally recognised scientific methods,” Lahandapura told reporters.

“To conduct a complete damage assessment is very complicated. It will take a maximum of three years to get the complete report, therefore, the MEPA is hoping to have an interim claim to cover the damage.”

Eight days after the MV X-Press Pearl’s fire tragedy, burnt debris continues to accumulate on seashores.

The Sri Lankan navy has been tasked with removing burnt debris on a beach in Ja-Ela.

On Wednesday (25) the navy successfully evacuated all 25 crew members on MV X-Press Pearl.

The government also announced a ban along an 80-km (50-mile) coastal area, including Colombo, fearing contamination with pollutants and plastic waste from the stricken ship.

“We will compensate the owners of 5,600 boats affected by the ban,” fisheries minister Kanchana Wijesekera said, adding that seafood currently in the market was safe for consumption.

The vessel had left India’s Hazira port on May 15. While it was on the way to Singapore via Colombo an explosion was reported from within the vessel on May 21.

The MV X-Press Pearl was carrying cosmetics and chemicals, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, and was anchored off Colombo when a container caught fire.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
US aims to call in-person Quad meeting in autumn
UK
Britain’s new aircraft carrier joins NATO wargame with eye on China
News
Robert Vadra gets more time to respond to Income Tax notice
UK
Indian Youtuber arrested for making dog “fly”
News
London’s Tara Theatre unveils new season
News
Higher takeaway demand helps EG Group make profit in Q1
NEWS
US president Biden to sign order to stop anti-Asian American bias
News
India’s Supreme Court directs states to provide relief as pandemic triggering orphan crisis
News
Indian capital announces tentative easing of lockdown as cases fall
News
Single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved for use in Britain
News
Bereaved families call for immediate inquiry after Cummings’ testimony
News
Sri Lanka bans fishing off Colombo as plastic waste washes up from burning…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…
Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings