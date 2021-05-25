Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 25, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 307,231
Total Cases 26,948,874
Today's Fatalities 3,511
Today's Cases 196,427
ASIA

Spurned lover ‘confesses’ to killing UK woman in Pakistan

A SUSPECT in the murder of British law graduate Mayra Zulfiqar has reportedly admitted to her murder, a report in Pakistan said.

Zahir Jadoon, 26, is alleged to have made a confessional statement saying he killed Zulfiqar as he was fed up with “blackmailing” by her, Pakistani media outlet SAMAA said.

Zulfiqar, 25, travelled to Pakistan for a wedding, but could not return to the UK because of travel restrictions; she was found dead in a pool of blood with gunshot injuries in a rented upmarket apartment in Lahore on May 3.

“Mayra blackmailed me with a video and I killed her after I (was) fed up with the blackmailing by her,” he is reported to have said in the confessional statement made in police custody.

Jadoon previously claimed he was in Islamabad when the murder took place.

The British woman was believed to have rejected a marriage proposal from Jadoon, who is seen with her holding an AK-47 gun in a widely circulated photograph.

Jadoon’s friend Saad Butt, 28, initially named as a suspect in the case, surrendered to the police days after the killing was reported, but denied his role in the crime, saying he was at his home when she was killed.

The trio was reportedly involved in a love triangle, with Zulfiqar believed to be in a relationship with Jadoon.

She had told the police that Jadoon had abducted her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her, according to media reports.

Police in Pakistan were yet to confirm the development.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

