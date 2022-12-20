Speeding Glasgow driver who killed pensioner gets licence back three years early

Sandeep Singh was jailed for four years in 2016.

By: Pramod Thomas

A Glasgow driver who killed a pensioner in a car crash eight years ago won an appeal on Monday (19) to get his licence back early to help expand his restaurant business.

Sandeep Singh, 36, was travelling at almost 50mph in a 30mph zone when his car hit Billy Dunlop, 71, in Nitshill Road, in the Darnley area, in February 2014.

He was jailed for four years in 2016 and was disqualified from driving for 10 years.

However, the Glasgow High Court on Monday reduced Singh’s 10 year ban to seven years and gave his driving licence back. The court ordered him to pass an extended driving test before getting the licence.

During a previous hearing, his lawyer informed the court that Singh was in charge of the family’s restaurant business as his parents are suffering from ill-health.

The lawyer added that the business has got an opportunity now to expand to England and the US. Singh needed his licence back to travel to realise the expansion plans, the court was told.

The advocate pointed out that Singh was a useful member to the community after serving his prison term.

Judge Lady Rae told Singh: “I do not do this lightly. You need to be careful behind the wheel as (any further offending) you could be facing a very significant sentence.

“I hope we do not see you again.”

The judge also asked for more details about Singh and his family during the brief hearing.

According to reports, Singh hit Dunlop when the latter was returning home from his local pub. The elderly suffered injuries to his legs, arms, head and pelvis.

Previously, Singh told a hearing that Dunlop ‘came out of nowhere’ and claimed that he was unaware that he crossed the allowed speed limit.

“I had no time to react. It was like a split second and it’s changed my life,” he is reported to have said.

After sentencing in 2016, it was revealed that Singh had five previous convictions. He was prosecuted twice for using a mobile phone while driving, and had convictions for speeding on a motorway, failing to display a road tax disc and failing to comply with a red traffic light between 2009 and 2011.