  • Friday, March 18, 2022
INDIA

Special event on Holi and Holika Dahan at Parmarth Niketan

FILE PHOTO: International Yoga Festival (IYF) at Parmarth Niketan at Rishikesh, India.

By: Pramod Thomas

YOGA lovers, seekers, devotees and pilgrims from across India and around the world have joined for a special event on Holi and Holika Dahan at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh. 

The event was organised as part of the 100-day countdown to International Yoga Day in collaboration with India’s Ministry of AYUSH and Morariji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago to India Dr Roger Gopaul and his family joined the event to celebrate their children’s first Holi on the banks of river Ganga.

The special Yogic Holi Celebrations started with a common Yoga Protocol session at the feet of Shankar Bhagawan, on the banks of river Ganga. Parmarth Niketan’s president, HH Param Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji and president of Divine Shakti Foundation Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji have given blessings on the occasion.

A special eco-friendly Yagya and prayer ceremony with cow dung patties instead of wood was also held. In the evening there was another special Yoga session that was live-streamed across the Ashram and Ministry’s platforms. Later, the yoga practitioners and participants joined in a special Eco-Friendly, Waterless Holi celebration with organic colours and flowers.

The celebrations flowed into the world-famous Ganga Aarti. There was a special Satsang Session inside the Ashram premises, followed by a special green campfire, made again from cow dung patties and old wood, as part of a special Eco-friendly Holika Dahan puja.

HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, president of Parmarth Niketan, said: “Today, people from across the world enjoyed the colours of Holi in a whole new way, a way that represents the true essence of our Incredible India. These celebrations are a symbol of the power of uniting as one family, in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, as people of all castes, colours, cultures and creeds come together in the name of Yoga.”

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, director of the International Yoga Festival, said: “Today’s beautiful celebrations brought the world together in song, dance, joy and colours. We celebrated Holi because we want everyone to return to their nations with their hearts coloured in the colour of yoga, the colour of union, the colour of oneness and peace and the colour of our beautiful, timeless Bharatiya Sanskriti. The colours on our faces wash right off, but the colour of love, yoga and peace on our hearts is what everyone will take home.”

HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji inaugurated and delivered the Keynote address in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi on March 13 during a special Yoga Mahotsav as part of the 100-day countdown to Yoga day.

India’s AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal, ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Meenakshi Lekhi, Mahendra Munjpara, Haryana chief minister Monhar Lal Khattar, Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, yoga experts and enthusiasts have participated in the event.

The special campaign will bring together 100 cities, 100 organizations to host 100 events in the lead up to the International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2022, according to a statement.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

