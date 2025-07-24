Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Southampton university launches full campus in Gurugram

The Gurugram campus will offer undergraduate and postgraduate degrees following UK academic standards

Southampton university launches full campus in Gurugram

Nayab Singh Saini , Dharmendra Pradhan, University of Southampton officials and others during the inauguration of the Gurugram campus last Wednesday (16)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 24, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

THE University of Southampton has officially launched its campus in India’s Gurugram last week, becoming the first foreign university to open a fully operational campus in India under the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) new rules.

India’s education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana state chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the facility last Wednesday (16).

“This is a major step in bringing international education to India and strengthening the India-UK education partnership,” said Pradhan. He noted that the campus had been set up within a year of receiving the Letter of Intent from the UGC. “With its globally recognised courses and strong academic legacy, this campus will help shape future leaders,” he added.

Pradhan encouraged the university to introduce science, technology, engineering, and maths programmes at the campus. He also invited other leading international universities to establish campuses in India, as part of the government’s goal to make the country a global hub of learning under the National Education Policy 2020.

The Gurugram campus will offer undergraduate and postgraduate degrees following UK academic standards. Students can also study for up to one year at the university’s campuses in the UK or Malaysia.

Courses starting in 2025 include undergraduate degrees in computer science, economics, accounting and finance, and business management.

Postgraduate programmes will be offered in finance and international management.

Saini welcomed the university to Haryana and said the state is working to become a global centre for education and innovation. Higher education secretary Vineet Joshi highlighted the quality of education the university will bring to India: “This campus will support India’s goals in digital innovation and global leadership.”

The first group of students includes people from across India and countries such as the UAE and Nepal. The university plans to hire over 75 full-time faculty members who meet UK academic standards. Many will have experience in countries, including the UK, UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and the US.

Southampton’s global alumni network includes over 290,000 graduates, with more than 1,700 from India .

gurugramhigher educationuniversity of southampton

Related News

Police-London-Getty
UK

Police prepare for immigration protests in Essex this weekend

​RISHABH PANT
Cricket

Pant ruled out with fractured toe as England fight back in fourth Test

UK must look beyond India in Indo-Pacific, says Chatham House
UK

UK must look beyond India in Indo-Pacific, says Chatham House

Exclusive: British Indians key to trade deal success, says Lammy
News

Exclusive: British Indians key to trade deal success, says Lammy

More For You

Air India flight crash
Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.
Getty Images

British families sent wrong remains after Air India crash: Report

SEVERAL British families who lost loved ones in the Air India crash on 12 June say they received the wrong remains, according to aviation lawyer James Healy-Pratt.

One family cancelled funeral plans after discovering the body in the coffin was not their relative, The Guardian reported. Another received “commingled” remains of multiple victims, which had to be separated before burial, The Daily Mail reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Neuro scans of adults in UK reveal faster brain ageing post-Covid

FILE PHOTO: An NHS walk in vaccination sign at Gunwharf Quays on January 29, 2022 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Neuro scans of adults in UK reveal faster brain ageing post-Covid

EXPERIENCING the Covid pandemic may have accelerated brain ageing by five and a half months, regardless of whether individuals were infected, according to a new study. Researchers believe this points to indirect effects from factors such as isolation and uncertainty.

The team, led by scientists from the University of Nottingham, analysed brain scans of UK adults taken before and after the pandemic. They found that signs of accelerated brain ageing were most noticeable among older adults, men, and people from disadvantaged backgrounds — specifically those who were unemployed or had lower incomes or education levels.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lammy

Foreign secretary David Lammy said, 'This is a landmark moment in the government's work to tackle organised immigration crime' linked to the UK.

Reuters

UK imposes sanctions on 25 individuals and groups over Channel migrant crossings

THE UK on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 25 individuals, groups and suppliers accused of facilitating migrant crossings across the Channel. This is the first time such sanctions powers have been used in this context.

The move comes amid increased pressure on the UK government to control the number of migrants arriving in small boats from northern France. The number of arrivals has reached record levels this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Reform's George Finch becomes UK’s youngest council leader

George Finch (L) with Nigel Farage (Photo: X/@_GeorgeFinch)

Reform's George Finch becomes UK’s youngest council leader

A TEENAGER belonging to hard-right Reform UK party was on Tuesday (22) formally appointed to run a local authority that has finances of about £2 billion.

George Finch, 19, is believed to be the youngest permanent council leader in the UK, multiple British media outlets reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian man hospitalised after racist attack dublin

Indian man in his forties was injured in the attack in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo: X/@AkhileshIFS)

Indian man hospitalised after brutal racist attack in Dublin

AN INDIAN man in his forties was hospitalised following a violent and apparently racist attack in a suburb of Dublin, Ireland, prompting strong condemnation from both the Indian community and diplomats.

According to official statements, the incident occurred last Saturday (19) on Parkhill Road in Tallaght. The victim, who had arrived in Ireland only a few weeks prior, was severely assaulted by a group of young men in what local reports have described as "mindless, racist violence."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc