Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 401,050
Total Cases 30,502,362
Today's Fatalities 738
Today's Cases 44,111
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 401,050
Total Cases 30,502,362
Today's Fatalities 738
Today's Cases 44,111

Business

South African ex-leader Zuma asks court to annul 15-month jail term

South African ex-leader Jacob Zuma (Photo: SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images).

By: ShilpaSharma

SOUTH AFRICA’S ousted leader Jacob Zuma on Friday (2) urged the country’s top court to cancel his 15-month jail sentence amid fear of catching the Covid-19 infection.

On Tuesday (29), the constitutional court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail for failing to appear at the corruption inquiry led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo in February.

He was given five days to appear before police.

Zuma submitted an affidavit in the court on Friday (2), which said going to jail would put him at great risk.

“I am a 79-year-old man who suffers from a medical condition that constant and intense therapy,” he said, not elaborating.

“My state of health (is among) many reasons I should not be imprisoned … in the context of the a deadly pandemic (in) which people in my circumstances are … at the highest risk of death,” he said.

Zuma was ousted by his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, in 2018. Since then, he has faced many legal trials to bring him to justice on corruption-related allegations during and before his tenure as president.

These include Zondo’s inquiry and a separate court case relating to a $2 billion (£1.4bn) arms deal in 1999, when Zuma was deputy president.

So far, Zuma has maintained that he is the victim of a political witch hunt, and that Zondo is biased against him.

The Zondo Commission is examining allegations of high-level graft that involves three Indian-born businessmen, the brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta, when Zuma was in power from 2009 to 2018.

Allegations against Zuma include that he allowed the Gupta brothers to plunder state resources and influence policy.

Meanwhile, Zuma and the three Gupta brothers have denied any wrongdoing.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK supermarket Morrisons agrees to £6.3 billion takeover
Business
GFG says ArcelorMittal remains in running for Liberty Steel’s France sites
Business
Vodafone Idea seeks time to pay mobile network fees
Business
OneWeb launches 36 more satellites
Business
France welcomes Saarstahl-Liberty Steel tentative agreement for two sites
Business
India’s GAIL to invest £486 million in renewable energy
Business
Sunak lays out plans for UK’s green sovereign bonds
Business
India’s Bharti Global to invest £362 million in OneWeb
Business
Asian fashion ‘crisis in UK’
UK
Nissan unveils battery plant in Sunderland; Johnson hails the new investment
Business
After Cairn, Devas sues Air India to recover arbitration award
Business
UK unveils Subsidy Control Bill to help businesses post Brexit
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt begins filming her next Darlings
French judge to probe Rafale jet sale to India
Nora Fatehi loses out on Ganapath with Tiger Shroff
BAME workers face ‘double whammy’ of losing working hours and…
T-Series announces biopic on legendary choreographer Saroj Khan
UK supermarket Morrisons agrees to £6.3 billion takeover