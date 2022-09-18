Website Logo
  • Sunday, September 18, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

South Africa wants UK to return ‘stolen’ 500 carat Great Star of Africa diamond following Queen’s death

The diamond was gifted to the Royal Family after it was mined in South Africa in 1905.
The Great Star of Africa is on the sceptre belonging to the Queen. (Photo by Marko Djurica – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has reignited the debate in South Africa, a former colony of Britain, over the ownership of world’s largest clear-cut diamond.

The African nation said that the precious diamond-the Great Star of Africa, or Cullinan l, belongs to them.

The diamond was was mined in South Africa in 1905. According to the Royal Collection Trust, which oversees the royal collection of the British royal family, the Cullinan diamond was presented to King Edward VII (the British monarch at the time) in 1907, two years after its discovery in a private mine in South Africa’s old Transvaal province.

“It was sent to Asscher of Amsterdam to be cleft in 1908,” it added.

Weighing around 3,106 carats in its natural form, the original diamond was “the size of a human heart,” the Royal Asscher says.

It is currently mounted on a royal scepter belonging to the Queen.

Reports said that more than 6,000 people have signed a petition calling for the Great Star of Africa to be returned and put in a South African museum.

The Daily Star reported that there are plenty of debates happening in the media in South Africa about who owns the Great Star of Africa as well as other precious stones mined in the country.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) MP Vuyo Zungula has strong views about the topic. Zungula said that South Africa should leave the Commonwealth and should write a new constitution.

“SA should now leave the Commonwealth, demand reparations for all the harm done by Britain, draft a new constitution based on the will of the people of SA not the British Magna Carta, and demand the return of all the gold, diamonds stolen by Britain,” the lawmaker was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

According to ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo, the minerals of South Africa and other countries continue to benefit Britain at the expense of its people.

“We remain in deep, shameful poverty, we remain with mass unemployment and rising levels of crime due to the oppression and devastation caused by her and her forefathers.”

He also demanded the immediate return of the Cullinan to the country.

African nations continue to fight to recover cultural artifacts pillaged by colonial powers. Recently, a London museum announced that it will return 72 objects looted from the Kingdom of Benin, in southern Nigeria, in 1897.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK police appeal for calm as India-Pak post-match ‘disorder’ spills over
News
Racially and religiously aggravated crimes hit record high in England and Wales
News
Tech workers paying at least $75,000 for surgical procedure to make them few inches taller
News
Indian President Murmu arrives in London to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
News
Double agent ‘involved’ in smuggling Shamima Begum into Syria may get political asylum in Canada
News
Cocaine and gambling addict, 28, strangled his girlfriend with dressing gown cord before killing himself…
News
King Charles pledges ‘additional duty’ to protect faith diversity of UK
News
Iran: Outrage as 22-yr-old woman, Mahsa Amini, dies after arrest by ‘Morality Police’
News
Eating late can increase cancer risk by 25% – Study
News
Donation pours in for American teen ordered to pay $150K to alleged rapist’s…
News
Saudi man, nicknamed as polygamist of the century, marries 53 times for ‘stability…
News
‘Werewolf killer’ released from mental health facility spotted on dating app
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK police appeal for calm as India-Pak post-match ‘disorder’ spills…
Undertaker explains ‘preserving’ process after death of royals
Racially and religiously aggravated crimes hit record high in England…
South Africa wants UK to return ‘stolen’ 500 carat Great…
Tech workers paying at least $75,000 for surgical procedure to…
Pakistan Prime Minister in London to attend Queen’s funeral