Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 421,382
Total Cases 31,440,951
Today's Fatalities 415
Today's Cases 29,689
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 421,382
Total Cases 31,440,951
Today's Fatalities 415
Today's Cases 29,689

News

Sophia Duleep Singh gets nomination to represent UK’s diversity

Sophia Duleep Singh. (Image credit: British Library)

By: Eastern Eye Staff

THE daughter of the last Sikh ruler is among historical figures whose name is being considered under a campaign that calls for more diversity in new commemorative monuments across the UK.

Maharaja Duleep Singh’s daughter Sophia Duleep Singh, also the goddaughter of Queen Victoria, was among the leading suffragettes who fought for women’s right to vote in 1900s Britain.

Now, Britain’s first Sikh female parliamentarian, Preet Kaur Gill, has nominated her as a candidate for a new memorial to better represent the diversity of the country.

“The last few years we have seen our country more polarised. As an MP, I want to use my voice to bring people together and to build cohesion in the UK,” said Gill.

“I am backing the Hidden Heroes campaign because we have so many of our achievements to celebrate and the stories of more under-represented groups can help build pride and a shared narrative of what Britain is today,” she added.

The Hidden Heroes campaign has been created to build on the diversity of public monuments, statues and art, because fewer than three per cent of the statues in the UK are of non-royal women, with other categories hardly represented.

“We need more statues, not less. Let’s celebrate people whose values we can all be inspired by and who tell the story of this wonderfully diverse nation,” said Zehra Zaidi, campaigner and founder of the Hidden Heroes campaign as part of her wider We Too Built Britain initiative.

“Symbolism in representation has a role to play in cohesion and bringing people together under shared values,” she said.

The initiative, to coincide with the ongoing South Asian Heritage Month in the UK, calls on members of Parliament from every constituency to ask local people to nominate their “Hidden Heroes”.

Tom Tugendhat, parliamentarian and chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, has supported the campaign to better recognise the women spies of the Second World War Special Operations Executive (SOE), including Asian SOE agent Noor Inayat Khan.

“Britain has always brought together people from different cultures and backgrounds. It’s what has made us strong and adaptable over centuries. We need to celebrate our community with all its differences,” said Tugendhat.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Environment awareness through photographs
UK
Scientists to UK government: Take action to reduce impacts of extreme weather
PAKISTAN
Man arrested in Pakistan for forcing Hindu boy to hurl abuses at deities
News
UK to invest £132m in Kenya to support green homes, clean energy
News
UK-Indian business partnership makes vaccination drive successful
News
6 Rohingyas killed, thousands relocated in Bangladesh landslides, floods
News
South Asians 2.3 times more likely to face stop and searches than white…
UK
Alok Sharma urges to ‘ditch coal’ to avoid ‘worst ravages’ of climate breakdown
News
Johnson launches new crime plan as MPs raise concern over ‘discriminatory’ stop-and-search proposal
News
‘Life expectancy in UK lowest in mixed ethnic and White groups’
SRI LANKA
Rajapaksa to adopt US presidential-style media briefings
PAKISTAN
Pakistan plans to remove fuel from stranded Panama ship
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda on 14 Phere, their experience…
Manjot Singh talks about Chutzpah, his online dating experience, upcoming…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Suniel Shetty approached to play an important role in RSVP…
Mahesh Babu to collaborate with Mani Ratnam?
Renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui contracts coronavirus
Theatrical release of Dev Patel’s The Green Knight stalled in…
Birthday Special: Evergreen Hindi songs by legendary singer Chitra
Sophia Duleep Singh gets nomination to represent UK’s diversity