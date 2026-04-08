How Sooryavanshi took on Bumrah and Boult and showed he is ready for the big stage

A WEEK after calls were made for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be fast-tracked into the India team, the 15-year-old showed why with an innings against Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in Rajasthan Royals’ win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

In a rain-hit match in Guwahati on Tuesday (7), reduced to 11 overs a side, Sooryavanshi made 39 off 14 balls and put on 80 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten on 77. Rajasthan posted 150-3 and then restricted Mumbai Indians to 123-9 to win by 27 runs and move to the top of the table with three wins.

Facing Jasprit Bumrah for the first time, Sooryavanshi set the tone straight away. He hit the first ball he faced for a six over wide long-on. Bumrah smiled as he walked back, but three balls later the teenager pulled him for another six over deep backward square leg. In the next over, he took on Trent Boult, hitting three sixes in the New Zealander’s first four balls.

He struck Shardul Thakur as well before his innings ended on 39, caught in the deep by Tilak Varma. His knock kept Rajasthan ahead in a shortened game and allowed Jaiswal to build his innings at the other end.

The innings followed an earlier knock this season, where Sooryavanshi hit a 17-ball 52 against Chennai Super Kings, striking four fours and five sixes as Rajasthan chased down a target of 128 with 7.5 overs to spare. That innings led to calls for his inclusion in India’s senior side.

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Anil Kumble said, "Yes, absolutely. If a player shows this level of consistency, he should be fast-tracked, just like Sachin Tendulkar."

Ambati Rayudu said, "He's a talent that will definitely do wonders for Indian cricket. I don't know when, but definitely in the future."

Sooryavanshi has already made his mark at youth level. Earlier this year, he scored 175 off 80 balls in the Under-19 World Cup final against England as India won the title, and was named Player of the Series. In last year’s IPL, he scored a 35-ball century, the second fastest in the tournament, and became the youngest centurion in men’s T20 cricket with 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans.

Against Mumbai Indians, his approach stood out even against experienced bowlers. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said it had been “fascinating” to see him take on Bumrah. “Amazing to see the way he bats, the kind of fearlessness he has, the kind of shots he has,” Pandya said.

Jaiswal, who was named Player of the Match, said, “It's amazing to bat with Vaibhav. He hit the first ball for a six and I was like - keep playing your shots. Bumrah is one of the legends, and if he's scoring off him like this, it's amazing. After that, it felt like we could take down the other bowlers. It took pressure off me and I could work on my plans to target someone else.”

Inside the Rajasthan camp, captain Riyan Parag said, “What I tell him is that you're going to play 14 games (in this season's IPL) and regardless of what goes on in the game, it shouldn't bother you. What goes around in the media shouldn't bother you.”

He added, “Like everyone in the stands, we also had this feeling of 'wow', wondering how he is able to do this. He is a talent and I am very glad that he is in our team, and not the opponent's.”