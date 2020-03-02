Sooryavanshi trailer has blockbuster written all over it

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles is one of the most awaited films of the year. Moviegoers have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film and their wait has finally come to an end.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans. He tweeted, “DCP Veer Sooryavanshi now reporting LIVE! #SooryavanshiTrailer @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif #RohitShetty @karanjohar @Shibasishsarkar @apoorvamehta18 @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez @DharmaMovies #CapeofGoodFilms @PicturesPVR @TSeries @sooryavanshi24.”