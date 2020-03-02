Cancer Research UK
Sooryavanshi trailer has blockbuster written all over it


Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles is one of the most awaited films of the year. Moviegoers have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film and their wait has finally come to an end.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans. He tweeted, “DCP Veer Sooryavanshi now reporting LIVE! #SooryavanshiTrailer @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif #RohitShetty @karanjohar @Shibasishsarkar @apoorvamehta18 @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez @DharmaMovies #CapeofGoodFilms @PicturesPVR @TSeries @sooryavanshi24.”

The trailer of the film is damn good and has some fantastic action in it. While Rohit Shetty is known for making massy films, this one looks like a perfect mixture massy as well as classy elements. The movie also looks very relatable due the current situation in India.

 

Akshay Kumar is at his best and Katrina Kaif leaves a mark with her small appearance in the trailer. Ajay Devgn’s entry surely takes the trailer a notch higher and Ranveer Singh adds the comedy flavour in it.

The music of Rohit Shetty’s films have always been the highlight. In the trailer of Sooryavanshi apart from the title track we don’t get to hear any other songs. But we are sure fans of Akshay and Katrina are eagerly waiting for the recreated version of Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Sooryavanshi was earlier slated to release on 27th March 2020, but it has been preponed to 24th March 2020. Well, we can clearly say that the film will be a blockbuster at the box office.

