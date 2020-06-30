Sooryavanshi to arrive on Diwali; ’83 eyes Christmas release

Sooryavanshi and ’83 were two of the most anticipated films scheduled to release in the first half of 2020. But as ill-luck would have it, the makers had to stall their release in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, which is still showing no sign of abating.

Rumours had been doing the rounds lately that just like several other Bollywood biggies, Sooryavanshi and ’83 may also settle with the digital release, skipping theatrical release altogether. But now it has been confirmed that the two high-profile movies will release in theatres only. Yes, you read that right!

Exciting times ahead.. Gearing up to release Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas this 2020! pic.twitter.com/JojLypeiro — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) June 30, 2020

PVR Pictures has announced new release dates for Sooryavanshi and ‘83. Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, will hit cinemas on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s ’83, starring Ranveer Singh, will hit the marquee on Christmas 2020.

“Exciting times ahead… Gearing up to release Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s ‘83 on Christmas this 2020!” read the tweet on the official Twitter handle of the multiplex chain.

In a previous interview, filmmaker Kabir Khan had admitted that he had been offered a huge amount to opt for the digital release of his sports-drama ’83, which he has co-produced with Reliance Entertainment. “83 is a film that has been envisioned and made to be experienced on the big screen and we are ready to wait for things to get normal and then release it in cinemas,” the filmmaker had said.

Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar has acquired some high-profile films, including Dil Bechara, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, and Bhuj: The Pride of India, to expand its library. All the aforementioned films will premiere directly on the OTT platform, forgoing their theatrical release.

