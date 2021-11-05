Website Logo
  • Friday, November 05, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 459,873
Total Cases 34,333,754
Today's Fatalities 221
Today's Cases 12,729
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 459,873
Total Cases 34,333,754
Today's Fatalities 221
Today's Cases 12,729

Entertainment

Sooryavanshi: Theatrical release of Akshay Kumar’s film celebrated like a festival in India

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi was slated to release in March 2020. But, due to the pandemic, a lockdown was announced and the film couldn’t release.

Earlier this year, the makers decided to release the film in April, but due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the theatres were once again shut. Finally, Sooryavanshi has hit the big screens today (5).

The theatrical release of Rohit Shetty’s directorial is celebrated like a festival in India. Kumar’s fans are dancing outside as well as inside the theatres while the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani is being played on the big screen.

Check out the videos and pictures of the same here…

During the past one and a half years, many Bollywood films have been released in theatres, but none of them have left a mark at the box office. Sooryavanshi is clearly the first biggie to release during the pandemic.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role, and Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh have cameos in it.

Well, looking at the response Sooryavanshi has received on day one at the box office, we can expect a bumper opening collection. The film is expected to revive the theatres in India.

After Sooryavanshi, there are many big films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 (19th November), Antim: The Final Truth (26th November), and Satyameva Jayate 2 (25th November) lined up for a release this month.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar showcase their dance moves in Tenu…
Entertainment
Liger: Mike Tyson’s poster from Vijay Deverakonda starrer unveiled
Entertainment
Exclusive: Geeta Basra reveals her favourite Diwali memory, says “It was Hinaya’s first Diwali in…
Entertainment
Karanvir Sharma: This Diwali is going to be very special for everyone because it is…
Entertainment
Shivangi Khedkar: I am the kind of person who wants to work on my birthday,…
Entertainment
Allu Arjun confident about his upcoming release Pushpa: The Rise
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty reveals details about the action in his upcoming directorial Sooryavanshi
Entertainment
Reliance, PVR promise unique cinema experience with India’s first open-air rooftop theatre
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed calls for more and better representation of Muslim characters on screen
Entertainment
Jaideep Ahlawat looking forward to his anthology series Tryst With Destiny
Entertainment
Ravi Teja’s multilingual film Tiger Nageswara Rao announced
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan wraps up the first schedule of Shehzada
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
South Asians at higher risk of death from Covid, Oxford…
Morgan wants England to tackle racism ‘head on’
Sri Lanka bans strikes over opposition to US power deal
Yorkshire chairman resigns over Rafiq racism row
Sooryavanshi: Theatrical release of Akshay Kumar’s film celebrated like a…
Diwali leaves Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE