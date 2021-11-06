Website Logo
  Saturday, November 06, 2021
Entertainment

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar starrer off to a great start in India and overseas

A still from the film Sooryavanshi (Photo credit: Rohit Shetty/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s latest film Sooryavanshi (2021) began its box office journey on a high note by collecting approximately £2,624,647 on its opening day. The actioner, which was originally slated to release on March 24, 2020, finally entered cinemas on Friday, coinciding with the festival of Diwali. People across India thronged to theatres to watch a big-ticket masala entertainer after a long time.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first-day earnings of the film. “Sooryavanshi ROARS on Day 1… REVIVES biz… Records EXCELLENT numbers, despite 50% occupancy in the largest market [Maharashtra]… Day 2 is SUPER-STRONG… Has the potential to grow over the weekend… CINEMAS AND CINEGOERS ARE BACK… Fri ₹ 26.29 crores,” he wrote.

This is truly remarkable since Bollywood suffered massively because of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past 18 months, only two Hindi films had done some kind of business – Roohi and Bell Bottom. The latter starred Akshay Kumar in the role of a spy, with Vaani Kapoor playing his love interest.

Sooryavanshi witnesses a massive release worldwide. As per reports, the film released across almost 5000 screens globally. Apart from its domestic collection, it netted approximately £799,653 from the overseas market.

After Sooryavanshi arrived in theatres on Diwali, Rohit Shetty wrote in an Instagram post: “Last battle won! Sooryavanshi releasing across all multiplexes and single screens all over the country. My audience who has been waiting eagerly can book their tickets now! Going home for my first meal of the day! And by the way… Happy Diwali to the whole Hindi film industry.”

Sooryavanshi is bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape of Good Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

