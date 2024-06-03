  • Monday, June 03, 2024
Sonu Nigam receives NISAU’s honorary fellowship

Nigam expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am very touched to hear and read such kind words for me”.

Sonu Nigam being honoured (Pic: NISAU UK)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian singer Sonu Nigam has been bestowed the Honorary Fellowship of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU).

The honour was presented during his live concert at the iconic Wembley Arena, witnessed by thousands of ecstatic and moved fans.

Sanam Arora, chairperson of NISAU, highlighted Sonu Nigam’s transformative impact on music and society. “Sonu Ji, your musical journey transcends boundaries, touching millions of lives and uniting hearts globally. You once mentioned that music is not just your profession but your reason for being. It is this passion, coupled with your commitment to give back to the community, that resonates deeply with what we stand for at NISAU. We strive to empower, to lead, and to inspire, principles you embody through your actions every day.,” she said.

Arora continued, “You are not just a musical icon, but a bridge uniting hearts, minds, and nations through music; and fostering community through your philanthropic efforts be it your fight for performers’ rights or your championship of gender equality for instance through launching the world’s first transgender band.”

Read Also: 642 million voters cast ballots during Indian election

Nigam expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am very touched to hear and read such kind words for me. Thank you NISAU for your love and this honour. I consider this as another precious gift from my Almighty.”

Lauding him as the “singer of the century”, the award was presented by Virendra Sharma, Member of the UK Parliament for Ealing and Southall, Professor Rachel Dwyer, Emeritus Professor of Indian Culture at SOAS, and Sanam Arora, Chairperson of NISAU.

