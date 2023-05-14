Website Logo
  • Sunday, May 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Sonam to Alia, Bollywood moms who’re celebrating their first Mother’s Day

As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, here are some new mothers in Bollywood who will be celebrating their first Mother’s Day.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Mother’s Day is a one-of-a-kind occasion that recognises all mothers, who often go unnoticed for their contributions. It is a day to honour all mothers’ enormous and selfless contributions. Many prominent celebrities have recently become mothers and have repeatedly demonstrated that they can accept and enjoy pregnancy while still pursuing professional careers. As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, here are some new mothers in Bollywood who will be celebrating their first Mother’s Day.

1. Gauahar Khan

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is the newest mommy in B-town. Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar became parents to a baby boy on May 10. Announcing the baby’s arrival, the actress shared a post that reads, “It’s a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar.”

2. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child on November 12 last year, six years after their marriage. Announcing her daughter’s name, she shared a post on social media which reads, “12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

3. Sonam Kapoor

In March 2022, Anand and Sonam made the pregnancy public. On August 20, the couple welcomed their first baby into the world. Their son was given the name Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The ‘Neerja’ actor frequently shares adorable pictures of her son on her social media.

4. Kajal Aggarwal

Singham girl Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam welcomed their baby boy Neil Kitchlu on April 19, 2022. The actor usually shares pictures and videos of her baby boy on her social media handles.

5. Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt will be celebrating her first Mother’s Day this year. Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a baby girl, Raha, in November last year. Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Priyanka stuns in ruffled saree at sister Parineeti’s engagement
Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra gets engaged to Raghav Chadha
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: A look at Indian films to be screened at film festival
Entertainment
Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon to make her Cannes debut
Entertainment
R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s next
Entertainment
Priyanka reaches Delhi to attend Parineeti’s engagement
Entertainment
Comedy preview: Laughter-filled live UK stand-up shows to look out for
Entertainment
Top 10 dance numbers of Madhuri Dixit
Entertainment
Mridul Kumar: ‘I have many dream roles’
Entertainment
Know everything about Parineeti Chopra’s engagement
Entertainment
The Kerala Story inches closer to £10 million mark in India
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn onboards Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller film
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW