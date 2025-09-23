Skip to content
Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez turn London Fashion Week into a runway of Indian craft with Anamika Khanna

At Hamleys, Anamika Khanna fused Chikankari embroidery with myth-inspired prints as Bollywood stars redefined Indian fashion on a global stage.

Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez

Contrasting styles of Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez underline the versatility of Indian heritage fashion

Instagram/sonamkapoor/jacquelienefernandez
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 23, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Highlights:

  • Sonam Kapoor went for detailed embroidery while Jacqueline Fernandez rocked bold prints
  • Anamika Khanna's LFW debut mashed up traditional Indian techniques with modern shapes
  • Both actresses showed how Indian design can work anywhere, not just at weddings
  • The Hamleys toy store location added a playful twist to the fashion show

You could spot Sonam Kapoor a mile away at that AK|OK show. She had that quiet, expensive look she does so well. Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez practically bounced in with an energy that just fit the whole vibe. Anamika Khanna's London Fashion Week thing wasn't just another runway; it felt like she was making a point. And having these two completely different Bollywood stars there, wearing her clothes? That point landed hard.

Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez Contrasting styles of Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez underline the versatility of Indian heritage fashion Instagram/sonamkapoor/jacquelienefernandez


A study in contrasts: Kapoor's elegance and Fernandez's edge

While Kapoor opted for intricate embroidery on structured tailoring, Fernandez chose bold graphic prints with a relaxed silhouette. Sonam Kapoor's look was a masterclass in refined detail: an asymmetrical coat with delicate, silver-threaded Chikankari embroidery, proving traditional craft could anchor a powerful, modern silhouette. In contrast, Jacqueline Fernandez embraced a more playful spirit. She wore an oversized blazer and shorts ensemble featuring the collection's bold, graphic prints, which drew inspiration from Indian mythology. Two totally different approaches to wearing your heritage on your sleeve. Literally!


Why did this fashion show feel different?

Because it wasn't trying so hard. The models were walking around Hamleys. It didn't take itself deadly seriously, which made the craftsmanship actually stand out more. When you're not being shouted at about how 'important' the embroidery is, you can just appreciate that it's beautiful. That's what Sonam and Jacqueline understood. They didn't look like they were wearing costumes for a cultural display. They looked like themselves, just in clothes that happened to have a story behind them. Sonam's outfit whispered, Jacqueline's shouted, but both were speaking the same language.


What's the big deal about showing in London anyway?

It's about the audience, especially in London, where you see ideas travel. Anamika Khanna wasn't just showing clothes; it was like she was testing a theory. Can Chikankari work on a tailored coat? Can mythological prints feel fresh on a blazer?


Seeing both actresses in the front row, looking completely at home in these clothes, answered that question. If Sonam can wear that coat to a London event and look right in place, and Jacqueline can wear those prints without looking out of place, then the theory holds up. It's not about watering things down; it's about letting the craft speak for itself.

jacqueline fernandezanamika khannalondon fashion weekindian fashionsonam kapoor

